Xbox Series will not have new backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games

The celebration event for the 20th anniversary of Xbox served to look back and recall the history of a console that marked a before and after in the industry, but also so that Microsoft will leave us some other surprise. The biggest one was undoubtedly the announcement that Halo Infinite multiplayer is now available for free, but there was another that, although it made less noise, it is still important.

We are talking about the confirmation of the arrival of more than 70 new backward compatible games to the ecosystem. A good handful of titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 will be playable on current consoles, although it has been Microsoft itself who has confirmed that this list is the last batch to receive backward compatibility, due to limitations of various kinds.

We continue to focus on preserving and enhancing video games as artXbox“This last and definitive addition of more than 70 titles with backwards compatibility has been possible only thanks to the passion and feedback of the community,” they say on the official website. “While we continue to focus on preserving and enhancing video games as art, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games from the past to the catalog, due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions“.

It is important to note that the video games within the program have the implementation of performance and image quality improvements, in addition to the already known FPS Boost technology that applies to specific titles. A good way to remember our journey with Xbox, as we have done in our special for the anniversary of the console, where we open up about the experience we have had with it and its successors.

