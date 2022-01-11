Xbox Series X and S Keep Selling in Record Time: Microsoft Struggles to Meet Demand

Despite the console shortage, Microsoft continues to post strong sales on both platforms.

By Axel García / Updated January 11, 2022, 09:09

While Phil Spencer thinks the console shortage will persist through 2022, that doesn’t stop the speed sales of the Xbox Series X and S platforms, which sell faster than any other generation of Xbox. This was already known since July 2021, but Spencer reiterated this in a recent interview.

Our networks were filled as people kept arrivingPhil SpencerAccording to the head of Xbox, the lack of consoles on the market is not only due to a production problem, but to the increase in demand which, according to him, soared after the start of the pandemic. “During what would have been March and April 2020, they sold out consoles, which never happens, “he said.

“Our networks were filled as people kept coming,” Spencer continued. “The team worked very hard to meet the demand.” According to Spencer, the company keep on fighting against the high demand for new consoles.

The head of Xbox expressed that it is work of the company achieve with all the necessary Xbox Series X and S units on the market. “When you think about getting a new Xbox or PlayStation right now, they are very difficult to obtain,” he added. Despite a shortage of consoles, the PS5 isn’t doing badly either. Sony’s console surpassed 13.4 million units shipped last October and, like Microsoft, the company is focused on shipping more PS5s to stores, thanking the patience of the fans.

