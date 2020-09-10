Xbox Series X and S price and release date confirmed – and how to pre-order

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series X price and release in addition to when you possibly can pre-order the brand new console.

The Xbox Series X will probably be launched on 10th November priced at $499/£499.

Players can pre-order from 22nd September for each the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Should you go through the Microsoft Xbox All Entry cost plan the Xbox Series X it’s priced at $34.99/£20.99 a month for 24 months.

The Xbox Series S ($299/£249.99) can also be on the Xbox All Entry programme cost plan for $24.99/£20.99 a month.

Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, revealed the information on the Xbox Series X web site not lengthy after the Xbox Series S information was confirmed.

There are not any massive surprises within the reveal, because the date lands about when everybody anticipated and the price isn’t a giant shock – it’s really lower than many anticipated.

The Xbox Series X is increased spec, on par with a Gaming PC so the price matches that.

We’re additionally nonetheless ready to hear from Sony in regards to the PS5 price…

How to pre-order Xbox Series X

Within the UK try Amazon to pre-order. Currys additionally has pre-orders prepared. We count on GAME and extra to be part of with pre-orders – we’ll replace you.

Within the USA, try Greatest Purchase, Amazon, GameStop. There may be additionally Walmart.

