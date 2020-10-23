Xbox Series X games list | what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November Tenth- a full week earlier than we can pay money for a PlayStation 5 right here within the UK.
Whereas all of us await the possibility to have the brand new console arrange and operating in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we shall be in a position to play on it. You’ll see numerous new sport that shall be playable on both the Series or the One vary, in addition to some older games which have been optimised to play on the newest console.
And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the newest sport launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite not too long ago introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you shall be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games
Xbox Series X games (A-C)
12 Minutes
The Ascent
Aragami 2
As Nightfall Falls
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Coronary heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Battlefield 6
Bloodbowl 3
Borderlands 3
Brilliant Reminiscence 1.0
Brilliant Reminiscence: Infinite
Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Conflict
Name of the Sea
Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Conflict – Preorder at Sport now for £64.99
Chivalry 2
Refrain
Management: Final Version – Preorder at Sport now for £64.99
Cris Trails
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Sport now for £49.99
Delicacies Royale
Cygni: All Weapons Blazing
Xbox Series X games (D-F)
Lifeless by Daylight
Demon Turf
Future 2
Satan Might Cry 5 Particular Version
Grime 5
Doom Everlasting
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version
Dying Gentle 2
Dynasty Warriors 9
Earthlock 2
Echo Era
Enlisted
Evergate
Everwild
Exo One
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6 – Purchase now at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21 – Preorder at Sport now for £54.99
Fortnite
For Honor
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport
Xbox Series X games (G-L)
Gears 5
Gears Ways
Gotham Knights – Preorder at Sport now for £54.99
Gothic Remake
Grand Theft Auto V
Graven
Grounded
Halo Infinite
Halo: The Masterchief Assortment
Haven
Good day Neighbor 2
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Sport now for £59.99
Hood: Outlaws and Legends
Hyper Scape
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
In Sound Thoughts
Simply Dance 2021 – Preorder at Sport now for £49.99
King Arthur: Knight’s Story
Kig Oddball
Lake
Final Cease
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Sport now for £59.99
Little Nightmares II
Xbox Series X games (M-P)
Madden NFL 21
Mad Streets
Man Eater
Manifold Backyard
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Steel Hellsinger
Microman
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Moonray
Mortal Kombat 11
NBA 2K21 – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Paradise Misplaced
Social gathering Crasher Simulator
Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Version
Pragmata
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Sport now for £34.99
Psychonauts 2
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Xbox Series X games (R-T)
Rainbow Six Quarantine
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Sable
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Shredders
Music of Iron
Soulborn
S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Inform Me Why
Tetris Impact: Linked
The Clever Escape
The Huge Con
The Elder Scrolls On-line
The Falconeer
The Gunk
The Invincible
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Outer Worlds
The Second Extinction
The Sims 5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Tunic
Xbox Series X games (U-Z)
Final Fishing Simulator 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Conflict Thunder
Conflict Body
Watch Canines: Legion – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
White Shadows
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sure, Your Grace
