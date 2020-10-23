Xbox Series X games list | what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November Tenth- a full week earlier than we can pay money for a PlayStation 5 right here within the UK.

Whereas all of us await the possibility to have the brand new console arrange and operating in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we shall be in a position to play on it. You’ll see numerous new sport that shall be playable on both the Series or the One vary, in addition to some older games which have been optimised to play on the newest console.

And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the newest sport launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite not too long ago introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you shall be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

12 Minutes

The Ascent

Aragami 2

As Nightfall Falls

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99

Atomic Coronary heart

Avowed

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

Bloodbowl 3

Borderlands 3

Brilliant Reminiscence 1.0

Brilliant Reminiscence: Infinite

Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Conflict

Name of the Sea

Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Conflict – Preorder at Sport now for £64.99

Chivalry 2

Refrain

Management: Final Version – Preorder at Sport now for £64.99

Cris Trails

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Sport now for £49.99

Delicacies Royale

Cyberpunk 2077

Cygni: All Weapons Blazing

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

Lifeless by Daylight

Demon Turf

Future 2

Satan Might Cry 5 Particular Version

Grime 5

Doom Everlasting

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version

Dying Gentle 2

Dynasty Warriors 9

Earthlock 2

Echo Era

Enlisted

Evergate

Everwild

Exo One

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6 – Purchase now at Amazon for £54.99

FIFA 21 – Preorder at Sport now for £54.99

Fortnite

For Honor

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

Gears 5

Gears Ways

Gotham Knights – Preorder at Sport now for £54.99

Gothic Remake

Grand Theft Auto V

Graven

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Masterchief Assortment

Haven

Good day Neighbor 2

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Sport now for £59.99

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Hyper Scape

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99

In Sound Thoughts

Simply Dance 2021 – Preorder at Sport now for £49.99

King Arthur: Knight’s Story

Kig Oddball

Lake

Final Cease

Legends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Sport now for £59.99

Little Nightmares II

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

Madden NFL 21

Mad Streets

Man Eater

Manifold Backyard

Marvel’s Avengers

The Medium

Steel Hellsinger

Microman

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Moonray

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K21 – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Paradise Misplaced

Social gathering Crasher Simulator

Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis

Planet Coaster: Console Version

Pragmata

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Sport now for £34.99

Psychonauts 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Recompile

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Shredders

Music of Iron

Soulborn

S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem

Inform Me Why

Tetris Impact: Linked

The Clever Escape

The Ascent

The Huge Con

The Elder Scrolls On-line

The Falconeer

The Gunk

The Invincible

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Outer Worlds

The Second Extinction

The Sims 5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tunic

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

Final Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Conflict Thunder

Conflict Body

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Version

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Canines: Legion – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

White Shadows

WRC 9: World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sure, Your Grace

Go to our hub for extra Expertise information.