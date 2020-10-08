Xbox Series X games list | what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November Tenth- a full week earlier than we can pay money for a PlayStation 5 right here within the UK.
Whereas all of us anticipate the prospect to have the brand new console arrange and working in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we will probably be in a position to play on it. You’ll see numerous new recreation that will probably be playable on both the Series or the One vary, in addition to some older games which were optimised to play on the most recent console.
And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the most recent recreation launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite just lately introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you will probably be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games
Xbox Series X games (A-C)
12 Minutes
The Ascent
As Nightfall Falls
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Coronary heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Borderlands 3
Vivid Reminiscence: Infinite
Name of the Sea
Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Struggle – Preorder at Recreation now for £64.99
Refrain
Management: Final Version – Preorder at Recreation now for £64.99
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Recreation now for £49.99
Xbox Series X games (D-F)
Daylight
Future 2
Filth 5
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version
Doom Everlasting
Dying Gentle 2
The Elder Scrolls On-line
Echo Technology
Everwild
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6 – Purchase now at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21 – Preorder at Recreation now for £54.99
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport
Xbox Series X games (G-L)
Gears 5
Gears Techniques
Gotham Knights – Preorder at Recreation now for £54.99
Grand Theft Auto V
Grounded
The Gunk
Halo Infinite
Whats up Neighbor 2
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Recreation now for £59.99
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
Simply Dance 2021 – Preorder at Recreation now for £49.99
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Recreation now for £59.99
Little Nightmares II
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Xbox Series X games (M-P)
Madden NFL 21
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Microsoft Flight Simulator
NBA 2K21 – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
The Outer Worlds
Outriders
Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Version
Pragmata
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Recreation now for £34.99
Psychonauts 2
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Xbox Series X games (R-T)
Resident Evil Village
Recompile
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Inform Me Why
Tetris Impact: Linked
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Xbox Series X games (U-Z)
Final Fishing Simulator
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Watch Canines: Legion – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
