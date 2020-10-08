Xbox Series X games list | what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November Tenth- a full week earlier than we can pay money for a PlayStation 5 right here within the UK.

Commercial

Whereas all of us anticipate the prospect to have the brand new console arrange and working in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we will probably be in a position to play on it. You’ll see numerous new recreation that will probably be playable on both the Series or the One vary, in addition to some older games which were optimised to play on the most recent console.

And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the most recent recreation launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite just lately introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you will probably be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

12 Minutes

The Ascent

As Nightfall Falls

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99

Atomic Coronary heart

Avowed

Balan Wonderworld

Borderlands 3

Vivid Reminiscence: Infinite

Name of the Sea

Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Struggle – Preorder at Recreation now for £64.99

Refrain

Management: Final Version – Preorder at Recreation now for £64.99

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Recreation now for £49.99

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

Daylight

Future 2

Filth 5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version

Doom Everlasting

Dying Gentle 2

The Elder Scrolls On-line

Echo Technology

Everwild

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6 – Purchase now at Amazon for £54.99

FIFA 21 – Preorder at Recreation now for £54.99

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

Gears 5

Gears Techniques

Gotham Knights – Preorder at Recreation now for £54.99

Grand Theft Auto V

Grounded

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

Whats up Neighbor 2

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Recreation now for £59.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99

Simply Dance 2021 – Preorder at Recreation now for £49.99

Legends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Recreation now for £59.99

Little Nightmares II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

NBA 2K21 – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis

Planet Coaster: Console Version

Pragmata

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Recreation now for £34.99

Psychonauts 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

Resident Evil Village

Recompile

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

S.T.A.L.Ok.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem

Inform Me Why

Tetris Impact: Linked

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

Final Fishing Simulator

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Canines: Legion – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

WRC 9: World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Commercial

Go to our hub for extra Expertise information.