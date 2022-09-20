Xbox Series X has removed a very frustrating process for those who want to play offline

It has been confirmed that console update 2206 allows you to play One discs without connecting to the internet.

Xbox Series X and S continue to receive improvements over the weeks. Microsoft wants its next-generation consoles to offer the most complete user experience possible, and that is why services such as Discord have recently been incorporated or what we are here to tell you about today has happened.

One discs can be played offlineThanks to the confirmation that the Xbox engineer Eden Marie has left us through a response in her personal account of Twitter we know it’s true: Xbox Series has updated its controversial DRM featurewhich is very good news for those who want to play discs from previous systems on their current console.

Going into more detail, as of update 2206 One discs can be played without needing an internet connection, a cumbersome step that had to be fulfilled previously and that generated harshness among users. Even having the disc installed in the console, it was necessary to be connected to be able to start the game.

It was this September when it was discovered that Xbox Series X no longer requires this online verification although, as Microsoft’s own engineering makes clear, some games may need to be updated after installation to ensure the best experience.

Some games require a later updateThis is an important advance for the simple fact that most video games that are released on Microsoft’s next-generation console do so through SmartDeliverymeaning that the discs are usually shipped in their Xbox One version and require a separate download for the Series X upgrade. Before this update there was no way to play them without a consistent internet connection.

Of course, Series X continues to require a connection for its initial configuration and Xbox and Xbox 360 titles still download online and they need an internet connection even when inserting the disk into the console. Obviously, this does not affect the Series S in the same way as the X, since the S model does not have a disc reader.

