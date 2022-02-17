Xbox Series X is an ideal console for retro editions, and this fan’s designs prove it

SEGA Mega Drive, Atari 2600 or Nintendo GameCube are some of his inspirations.

The sober design of Xbox Series X continues to encourage the imagination of users when thinking about interchangeable covers for the console. The best proof of this is found in the work of Dreamer360X, who after leaving us his designs featuring great games on the market a few months ago, now returns to show us what the machine would look like with consoles from other generations.

Thus, this reader friend of 3DJuegos has let us see a glimpse of his latest creations, dedicated to devices as far removed from Microsoft’s orbit as Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, SEGA Mega Drive, SEGA Dreamcast or, my favorite, Atari 2600. Dreamer360X clarifies that all of them are available as vinyl stickers.

Of course, seeing this work it is clear that Xbox Series X and, why not, Xbox Series S can leave us in the future themed editions that are difficult to resist as soon as you have money saved. The reason was explained by Dreamer360X himself a few months ago in 3DJuegos: “the straight lines and the minimalist appearance in general make the design of Xbox Series X lend itself a lot to customization.”

Dreamer360X has also imagined in networks a design for Halo Infinite, the last great exclusive of Microsoft of which you can read his analysis in 3DJuegos.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series X continues to face high demand for the console, greater than expected, which is causing a shortage of shipments in stores. Even so, it leaves good sales headlines, with very positive data from Japan.

