Xbox Series X on sale: new consoles to buy hit stores for Black Friday (Sold out)

It is still an odyssey to buy the most powerful console from Microsoft, but today you have a new opportunity.

By Roberto Pineda / Updated 26 November 2021, 10:07 949 reviews

Upgrade: From MediaMarkt they launch today, coinciding with Black Friday, a new review of units Xbox Series X. It is at full price, of course, but they represent a new opportunity to jump into the new generation of Microsoft with its more powerful hardware. Hurry up!

Xbox Series X in MediaMarkt on sale for 499.99 euros (Sold out)

Original news: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are released today in stores around the world, but after a brief campaign of reservations, the most powerful model of this new generation of consoles has been sold out in most stores. What can we expect on the day of its launch? New Xbox Series X units have been released, so if you haven’t bought it yet, this is your chance. It is the most powerful model with 12 TFlops of graphics power and 1TB of SSD storage. Less problems you will have to buy Xbox Series S, the most economical model, which comes without a reader, 4 TFlops and a 512GB SSD. Both consoles support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. Their prices are 299 and 499 euros. Where to buy them? Here is a list of stores where you can try your luck, since consoles are flying from warehouses.

Reserve Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Spain

Xbox Series X launch games

As is evident, we can not think of any way to release a brand new console that is not with the video games that accompany it during its launch. An interesting option would be to do it with the expected Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -in 3D Games we have already played and we will tell you everything you need to know about it- or Yakuza Like a Dragon, which will offer us the craziest installment of the saga that we could imagine. You can get them through the following stores.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Thousands of games in the same ecosystem

Microsoft is very clear that it doesn’t matter where you play; both consoles will have thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles available from day one thanks to backward compatibility. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -which includes the benefits of Xbox Live Gold- offers the possibility of downloading more than 200 video games instantly per € 12.99 per month.

As if that were not enough, the service also brings with it Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud), which allows you to enjoy up to 150 games via streaming on any Android device. You can consult the complete catalog through the following link. Then we leave you a small sample of everything you can find in the star service of the Redmond.

