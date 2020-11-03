Xbox Series X pre-orders UK | inventory, best deals and where to buy

It’s, in some way, almost November and meaning one factor for online game fans- the brand new period of next-generation consoles is upon us.

It was not simple to pre-order for the PlayStation 5 and Sony followers weren’t happy with how the method went. Xbox took an easier strategy for the launch of the Xbox Series X and Microsoft gamers had weeks to gear themselves up for the frenzy of them happening sale.

There are two consoles out there the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S version (£349) and each are due to launch on the identical day, November tenth.

And whereas it could solely look like yesterday after we discovered the official value, specs and video games for the Xbox Series X, the possibility to pre-order the console has already arrived.

We’ll be updating this web page as an after we be taught of extra Xbox Series S and X pre-orders going dwell.

Pre-orders had been out there as of twenty second September at 8am within the UK – for each the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. However whereas avid gamers had ample discover to decide one up, in contrast to what occurred with the PS5 pre-order launch that was, effectively not ideally suited, they offered out extraordinarily quickly- with a number of huge retailers seeing their web sites buckling underneath the strain of how many individuals had been attempting to pay money for one.

Xbox Series X Pre-order deals

Inventory has been exhausting to come by since pre-orders went dwell in September and whereas you cannot get one proper now, it’s price testing the under hyperlinks each now and then to see if extra have been launched.

Where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

The Xbox Series X was out there to pre-order at numerous retailers and whereas we anticipated extra to be launched shortly afterwards, there has not been a second wave of pre-orders but. We solely have a couple of weeks now till the November tenth launch date and whereas we nonetheless anticipate one other spherical of pre-orders- the window is getting shorter for it to occur.

Smyths and GAME had been the locations to go should you would quite pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, month-to-month as they would be the solely ones to have Xbox All Entry as an possibility. Hopefully, that will probably be an possibility once more if extra go dwell.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very had them which affords its personal instalment plan for all its merchandise.

We are going to proceed to maintain this web page up to date with the newest retailers and their inventory levels- though the probabilities of extra pre-orders turning into out there are trying much less and much less doubtless by the day.

Xbox Series X Pre-order UK

Currys PC World

Xbox Series X –£449

Xbox Series S – £249

GAME

GAME nonetheless has some pre-orders out there for each variations of the console- best to get in there rapidly!

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

Amazon

As one of the vital common retailers, Amazon is struggling to sustain with the pre-order demand. Nonetheless, they do commonly top-up inventory all through the day so do maintain checking again.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

SimplyGames

SimplyGames got here by for avid gamers later within the day on PS5 pre-order day, so control the positioning for late pre-order releases.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

John Lewis

John Lewis had loads of inventory for the PS5 however held off pre-orders till a number of the others had offered out – anticipate the identical at present.

Xbox Series X – £449

Xbox Series S – £249

Very

Very did have PS5 in inventory and was place to look as the opposite retailers began to promote out. You can register your curiosity prematurely for Xbox Series X pre-orders.

Xbox Series X – £449.99

Xbox Series S – £249.99

AO.com

AO.com has a pre-order search filter so maintain a watch for Xbox Series X and S pre-order.

Xbox Series X – £479 (consists of 3 Month Sport Move)

Xbox Series S – £279 (consists of 3 Month Sport Move)

ShopTo.Web

One other retailer that proved helpful on PS5 pre-order day was ShopTo.Web, we anticipate it to launch Xbox Series X pre-order inventory on its set web page.

Xbox Series X – £449.85 (At present out of inventory)

Xbox Series S – £249.85

Tesco

You possibly can at all times pop right into a retailer on the discharge date, however verify Tesco Xbox Series X pre-orders as any they do have won’t keep on the shelf for lengthy.



Microsoft



Will I give you the chance to decide up my Xbox Series X pre-order in lockdown?

Understandably, the information {that a} second nationwide lockdown is on the way in which for England has made these keen to play the next-gen consoles somewhat nervous. The lockdown is, at the moment, due to final till December Third- lengthy after the discharge of each the Xbox Series X and the PS5. While on-line orders ought to hopefully be delivered with out challenge, what does this imply for these of us which have one ordered from a retailer that will probably be shut due to being non-essential?

Nicely, there’s a glimmer of hope that got here from the bulletins and it may be discovered within the time period ‘click on and acquire’. While shops like GAME and Smyths won’t be able to bodily open, click on and acquire is allowed and it appears doubtless that these retailers, and others in the identical boat, will probably be trying into how to implement that now.

Smyths has performed this earlier than, so it stands to motive that they may do the identical once more whereas, hopefully, it’s going to simply be a case of understanding logistics earlier than GAME observe go well with.

GAME has put out a few bulletins already by way of Twitter

We’re working to perceive the newest authorities steering and will present updates on pre-orders when we’ve got them. Please verify your native shops Twitter feeds for updates and control your emails, junk/spam folders for additional info within the coming weeks. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

And this one which is barely mentioning the Xbox Series X at the moment however, curiously, a now-deleted tweet did beforehand point out the PS5 alongside it. It’s unclear why that has since been modified to point out simply the Microsoft console. They’ve since been in contact with clients to inform them that they are going to be ready to flip up to acquire the consoles on launch day, however all funds want to be made earlier than shops shut for a month on Wednesday.

XBOX SERIES S/X – STORE PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now till Wednesday night. You’ll then give you the chance to acquire your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Entry clients will probably be contacted immediately tomorrow with additional instruction. — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 1, 2020

Maintain this web page bookmarked and we’ll replace you on the newest with the lockdown scenario as quickly as we hear more- which must be any day now with the discharge dates proper across the nook.

Xbox Series X Equipment

A choice of Xbox Series X equipment are additionally out there to pre-order now.

Nonetheless, excellent news for you present Xbox house owners who’ve already snapped up most of the nice additions you will get for the console- they may work on the Xbox Series X too! So something that you simply buy now won’t want changing and whereas there’ll doubtless be new, snazzier variations when the console launches, such because the controller, you received’t have to buy them right away so as to take advantage of out of the brand new console.

And above are all of the manufacturers which were formally licensed by Microsoft to make the equipment and as you possibly can see, there are a variety of them!

Listed here are a number of the gadgets you possibly can buy proper now that can work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Perhaps you might be but to be part of the Xbox world and are contemplating investing an older console quite than the model spanking new one. In that case, listed below are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you could be be desirous about.

And, we’d counsel keeping track of our Xbox Series X Black Friday web page, too.

Caught between Xbox and Ps? Try our comparability on new consoles PS5 v Xbox Series X.