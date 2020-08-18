Xbox Series X price leaks – and it’ll make quite a dent in your wallet

Xbox Series X may value players near $600 – the very best price at launch for the Xbox ever.

Microsoft itself hasn’t confirmed how a lot the next-gen console prices – and the Xbox Series X launch continues to be three months away – however a retailer might have leaked the price.

Talking on Kinda Humorous Xcast, host Alanah Pearce, who can be a journalist, revealed an nameless supply directed her in direction of a itemizing that marked Xbox Series X priced at $599. That will imply the UK price could be about £455.

Microsoft hasn’t formally confirmed the price.

You possibly can take heed to Pearce’s feedback beneath.

Alanah Pearce says somebody despatched her a picture from a retail retailer pc exhibiting Xbox Series X price of $599 pic.twitter.com/etWxdhPtd3 — THE RED DRAGON (@TWTHEREDDRAGON) August 15, 2020

“I did even have somebody who works at a retail retailer DM a image of their work screens the place it stated that the price of the Xbox Series was $599,” Pearce stated. “And that was in their system, and he despatched me a picture of that.”

In fact, this might simply be a placeholder slightly than an indicative price, with three months nonetheless to go till the Xbox Series X launch.

If the price is right although that’s quite a excessive price tag for players – particularly as there hasn’t been any information of huge first-party releases. Halo Infinite has additionally been delayed to 2021.

Nevertheless, it does seem Microsoft is releasing a cheaper model referred to as Xbox Series S.

In case you pit it towards the PlayStation 5 price, regarded as €499 after a French retailer leak, it’s nonetheless quite dear. The digital version additionally cropped up on the cheaper price of €399. In UK phrases that’s £447 and £360, which isn’t too far off the Xbox Series X price.

The price would additionally make the Xbox Series X price the very best Xbox launch price in the console’s historical past. Final time this occurred Sony priced up the PS3 which didn’t go down too effectively with followers.

The PS3 was launched at $600 for the 60GB mannequin at launch, which many thought was an excessive amount of.

