Xbox Series X release date confirmed – plus value, specs and latest news

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a protracted line of consoles from the identical household which were with avid gamers for nearly twenty years.

The unique Xbox was launched in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, adopted by the Xbox One in 2013. Though there have been important upgrades and adjustments between these fashions, the brand new Xbox Series X would be the first main generational change in Xbox household for over seven years.

Initially codenamed “Venture Scarlett” by Microsoft, the brand new Xbox Series X was formally introduced at The Sport Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave followers and avid gamers a primary glimpse of the fourth era console from the Xbox household.

Xbox Series X fast info Xbox Series X release date: 10th November 2020 What can I play on it? Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, Murderer’s Creed Vahalla and extra. It’s also possible to entry extra by way of a month-to-month Xbox Sport Cross subscription. Xbox Series X worth: $499, £499 Xbox Series S worth: $299 Does Xbox Series X have VR? Not at launch, however anticipate it later. Can I play my Xbox One video games on Series X? Sure, they’re backwards appropriate.

When is the Xbox Series X release date?

It has now been introduced that the brand new Xbox Series X release date will likely be 10th November this 12 months and it will likely be essentially the most highly effective Xbox to date. There may even be a extra reasonably priced model of the console named the Xbox S which will likely be launched on the similar time. Pre-orders will start from 22nd September.

It was anticipated that the brand new console could be on sale for the vacation interval of 2020, similar to the PS5 from Sony. Subsequently the very best guess was at all times that the X Field Series X could be launched round October, November or December, with essentially the most most probably month being pitched as November to make sure there’s loads of time to purchase the gadget and get it below tress all around the world.

Bloomberg’s Dina Bass tweeted about this – seems to be like she was proper!

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox continues to be on observe for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

She added this got here from an occasion the place she requested Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood in regards to the release.

Xbox Series X worth: How a lot will X Field Series X value?

The Xbox Series X console will value $499, it has now been introduced. There may even be a extra reasonably priced various model of the brand new console which will likely be referred to as the Xbox Series S. This console will retail on the cheaper price level of $299.

Xbox Series X Specs: What do we all know in regards to the Xbox Series X?

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.eight GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Customized Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Customized RDNA 2 GPU

Die Measurement: 360.45 mm2

Course of: 7nm Enhanced

Reminiscence: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Reminiscence Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Inside Storage: 1TB Customized NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.Four GB/s (Uncooked), 4.eight GB/s

Expandable Storage: 1TB Enlargement Card (matches inner storage precisely)

Exterior Storage: USB 3.2 Exterior HDD Assist

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Efficiency Goal: 4K @ 60 FPS, As much as 120 FPS

The Xbox Series X would be the strongest console that Microsoft have ever produced, and cwill go head-to-head with Sony’s model new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market.

Presently, plenty of the rumours across the gadget counsel that the spec will likely be excessive and is prone to be 4k prepared, and might even have 8k functionality with a excessive body charge per second.

Just like the PS5 it’s understood Microsoft will likely be including an SSD functionality for storage, however may even have a bodily drive for video games.

It is usually understood that present Xbox One peripherals just like the controllers will work on the brand new Series X.

Xbox Series X design: What does the Xbox Series X appear to be?

A trailer revealed what the brand new Xbox Series X seems to be like and it has an entire new look. The form of the gadget is completely different from its predecessor, rectangular in form and when upright wanting extra like a gaming PC – with a outstanding curved grill on prime it’s wanting console.

The Xbox Series X has an upright tower design like a gaming PC, however you’ll be able to sit it horizontally as nicely vertically. The console within the trailer is black with cooling vent indents on the highest. The sunshine inside seems to be inexperienced. The emblem is within the prime left hand nook and there’s a disc drive vertically.

Port smart there’s the HDMI 2.1 output port, three USB 3.2 ports, one networking port and an expanded storage slot and an influence enter port.

Measurement smart it’s 15.1cm x 151.cm and 30.1cm and weighs 4.45kg/9/8lbs.

Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft is releasing a brand new controller with the console. The brand new Xbox Wi-fi Controller has a refined form and measurement. The thought is to make it extra accessible following on from the Xbox Adaptive Controller. There’s additionally a devoted share button that allows you to share screenshots and movies with pals. In addition to that there’s a brand new characteristic referred to as Dynamic Latency enter which helps you to synchronise “enter instantly with what’s displayed” making it extra exact and responsive.

Xbox Series X Video games

There’s been some news on the sport entrance. Should you see the tweet under the crew have stated there will likely be transparency – and the “subsequent step just isn’t an excessive amount of of a wait (video games).”

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing by means of launch. Group is doing nice work and adapting. I’ve by no means been extra enthusiastic about Xbox plans. We have heard you, you need transparency/authenticity. We plan to maintain displaying that manner, subsequent step just isn’t an excessive amount of of a wait (video games) — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 23, 2020

So anticipate Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga and Halo Infinite. The Xbox video games may even be backwards appropriate.

What about Xbox Series S?

Codenamed Venture Lockhart, the Xbox Series S, is the rumoured observe up however cheaper, digital-only various to the brand new Xbox Series X. Whether or not it’s referred to as Series S is unclear.

The decrease value console has been rumoured for awhile together with the disc-less characteristic, and sooner CPU. Suppose PS4 Professional. Microsoft has stated that Xbox Series X will likely be a part of a household of consoles so watch this house.

For extra news, go to our know-how part.