Xbox Series X release date | value, video games, specs and pre-orders

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a protracted line of consoles from the identical household which were with avid gamers for nearly twenty years.

The unique Xbox was launched in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, adopted by the Xbox One in 2013. Though there have been important upgrades and modifications between these fashions, the brand new Xbox Series X would be the first main generational change in Xbox household for over seven years.

Initially codenamed “Challenge Scarlett” by Microsoft, the brand new Xbox Series X was formally introduced at The Sport Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave followers and avid gamers a primary glimpse of the fourth era console from the Xbox household.

Xbox Series X fast information Xbox Series X release date: 10th November 2020 What can I play on it? Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, Murderer’s Creed Vahalla and extra. You may also entry extra by way of a month-to-month Xbox Sport Go subscription. Xbox Series X value: $499, £449 Xbox Series S value: $299, £249 Does Xbox Series X have VR? Not at launch, however count on it later. Can I play my Xbox One video games on Series X? Sure, they’re backwards appropriate.

When is the Xbox Series X release date?

It has now been introduced that the brand new Xbox Series X release date will likely be 10th November this 12 months and it will likely be essentially the most highly effective Xbox to date. There will even be a extra reasonably priced model of the console named the Xbox S which will likely be launched on the identical time. Xbox Series X pre-orders will start from 22nd September.

It was anticipated that the brand new console can be on sale for the vacation interval of 2020, similar to the PS5 from Sony. Due to this fact the most effective guess was all the time that the Xbox Series X can be launched round October, November or December, with the most doubtless month being pitched as November to make sure there’s loads of time to purchase the gadget and get it below timber all around the world.

Xbox Series X value: How a lot will X Field Series X price?

The Xbox Series X console will price £449 right here within the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been introduced. There will even be a extra reasonably priced different model of the brand new console which will likely be referred to as the Xbox Series S. This console will retail on the lower cost level of £249/$299.

Xbox Series pre-order: the place can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders will likely be accessible as of 22nd September at 08:00 within the UK for each the Xbox Series X, and the cheaper, digital-only Xbox Series S. You could wish to be fast as they’re anticipated to be snapped up quick.

The Xbox Series X will likely be on pre-order at a lot of UK retailers together with Currys PC World, Argos, Very, Smyths, Merely Video games and GAME.

All of those retailers permit you to ‘register your curiosity’ so that you’re notified when pre-orders go stay. This can provide you a greater likelihood of nabbing a console.

The console can be anticipated to be on pre-order from Amazon, AO.com, and John Lewis, however these websites don’t presently have a stay web page for the Xbox Series X simply but.

Xbox Series X Specs: What do we all know in regards to the Xbox Series X?

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.eight GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Customized Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Customized RDNA 2 GPU

Die Measurement: 360.45 mm2

Course of: 7nm Enhanced

Reminiscence: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Reminiscence Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Inner Storage: 1TB Customized NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.Four GB/s (Uncooked), 4.eight GB/s

Expandable Storage: 1TB Growth Card (matches inside storage precisely)

Exterior Storage: USB 3.2 Exterior HDD Assist

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Efficiency Goal: 4K @ 60 FPS, As much as 120 FPS

With these specs, the Xbox Series X would be the strongest console that Microsoft have ever produced and will go head-to-head with Sony’s model new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market.

Just like the PS5, Microsoft will likely be including an SSD functionality for storage, however will even have a bodily drive for video games.

Additionally it is understood that present Xbox One peripherals just like the controllers will work on the brand new Series X.

Xbox Series X design: What does the Xbox Series X appear like?

A trailer revealed what the brand new Xbox Series X seems like and it has a complete new look. The form of the gadget is completely different from its predecessor, rectangular in form and when upright trying extra like a gaming PC – with a distinguished curved grill on top- it’s a great trying console.

The Xbox Series X has an upright tower design like a gaming PC, however you may sit it horizontally as properly vertically. The console within the trailer is black with cooling vent indents on the highest. The sunshine inside seems inexperienced. The emblem is within the high left-hand nook and there’s a disc drive vertically.

Port sensible there’s the HDMI 2.1 output port, three USB 3.2 ports, one networking port and an expanded storage slot and an influence enter port.

Measurement sensible it’s 15.1cm x 151.cm and 30.1cm and weighs 4.45kg/9/8lbs.

Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft is releasing a brand new controller with the console. The brand new Xbox Wi-fi Controller has a refined form and dimension. The thought is to make it extra accessible following on from the Xbox Adaptive Controller. There’s additionally a devoted share button that permits you to share screenshots and movies with pals. In addition to that there’s a brand new characteristic referred to as Dynamic Latency enter which helps you to synchronise “enter instantly with what’s displayed” making it extra exact and responsive.

Xbox Series X Video games

Whereas the Xbox Series X will help any video games already playable on the Xbox One, there will even be a complete new vary of Xbox Series X video games being launched in time for the console’s release date.

The checklist of video games already revealed embrace Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Battle, FIFA 21 and Murderer’s Creed Valhalla, which is on the market to pre-order now.

What about Xbox Series S?

Codenamed Challenge Lockhart, the Xbox Series S, is the cheaper, digital-only different to the brand new Xbox Series X.

The lower-cost console had been rumoured for some time together with the disc-less characteristic, and sooner CPU. Assume PS4 Professional with out the disc dive. Microsoft has mentioned that Xbox Series X will likely be a part of a household of consoles and it appears they have been true to their phrase.

