Xbox Series X | S outsells PS5 in Europe for the first time, with the lack of stock as the protagonist

Stock issues continue to plague both consoles, while the Nintendo Switch remains on top.

For the first time since the launch of both consoles in November 2020, Xbox Series X|S has outsold PlayStation 5 on Europe. This is confirmed by GSD in its latest panel shared by the Interactive Software Federation of Europe with data on the behavior of the industry during the month of February.

The feat is huge, and it comes at a time when stock problems continue to hit both Sony and Microsoft hardware hard. However, in the case of the American company, this storage deficit has been quite successfully remedied, as can be seen, thanks to the availability in stores Xbox Series S, currently easier to manufacture for those responsible.

Stock problems threaten to seriously affect Nintendo Switch again, but for now they do not prevent the system from comfortably leading the table of best-selling consoles in European stores during the month of February. In total, Nintendo Switch sales were 14% lower than those of the same month in 2021but 52% higher than those of February 2020, demonstrating once again that there is still a lot of commercial ground to be gained by the hybrid system.

Overall, hardware sales fell 32% compared to January and 44% compared to February 2021. The GSD panel leaves other data, such as Elden Ring being the biggest new IP since 2016 and the best launch of the year in Europe. The FromSoftware title also sold almost one out of every two copies on PC, demonstrating the firm’s good performance in this community.

Finally, comment that the GSD panel does not collect this time data from the British and German markets, the two most important in the sector in Europe.

