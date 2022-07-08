Xbox Series X|S sales in Japan mark a new milestone and Monster Hunter leads in software

Microsoft’s console doubles the numbers of its predecessor and shows no signs of wear.

One more Friday we have software and hardware sales data in Japan during the last week, leaving us with a ranking dominated, how could it be otherwise, by Monster Hunter: Rise – Sunbreak, specifically by a pack together with the base video game. But perhaps the headline is provided by Xbox Series X | S. The Microsoft console has managed to ingratiate itself with the Japanese public and its latest milestone only confirms it.

In this sense, the sum between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exceeded the figure of 250,000 units sold, with very similar data between the two available models. To put it in context, during its entire commercial life on the islands, Xbox One sold 114,000 units, so the improvement should be a reason for joy at Microsoft.

Through its OLED model, Nintendo Switch continued to top the table for another week, and we’ve already lost count of its lead, while PS5 improved its business performance in a possible effect of higher stock in stores.

Best selling consoles in Japan Switch OLED Model – 43.789 (1.971.212)

Switch – 28.063 (18.446.910)

Switch Lite – 12.429 (4.783.517)

PlayStation 5 – 20.028 (1.479.080)

Xbox Series X – 9.756 (123.620)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4.333 (248.465)

Xbox Series S – 2.774 (136.884)

New 2DS XL (incluye 2DS) – 214 (1.187.413)

PlayStation 4 – 15 (7.819.733)

Speaking of video games, the table presented by Famitsu reveals little news apart from the launch of Capcom. Thus, you have to go down outside the top-10 to find EVE ghost enemies (PS4) and void tRrLM2(); // Void Terrarium 2 (Switch) to find another premiere. As usual, the top-10 was filled almost entirely by Nintendo Switch titles, reserving a gap for Gran Turismo 7.

Best selling games in Japan [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom) – 104.315 (New)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) – 20.169 (532.470)

[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo) – 17.841 (115.379)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 9.937 (4.701.588)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) – 8.887 (786.697)

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE) – 8,169 (117,694)

[NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex) – 7.872 (130.384)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) – 7.444 (2.691.916)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 7.101 (3.195.829)

[NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo) – 5.953 (58.816)

More about: Japan sales, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.