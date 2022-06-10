Xbox takes off with PC Game Pass: achieves 300% growth and promises more news for the app

Additionally, 20% of Fortnite players on Xbox Cloud Gaming are new to the Xbox ecosystem.

Today Xbox has woken up wanting to star in the day. And it is not for less, because the company has been sharing news that leaves its services in a very good position. First, it has confirmed the existence of an Xbox app for Smart TV, but it has also wanted to present a system of exclusive demos on Xbox Game Pass that bears the name of ‘moorcroft-project‘.

We need to make more progress on the work we’re doing on the PC storePhil SpencerWithout moving away from this on-demand game service, Xbox has also wanted to highlight some of the data recently recorded in PC Game Pass, as Tom Warren (journalist for The Verge) reports on Twitter. On the one hand, the application surprises us with a growth in 300% in the last year, although it is also important to note that a 20% of Fortnite players on Xbox Cloud Gaming are new Xbox users.

Of course, the Redmond team has good reason to pop several bottles of champagne, but they also know there is a long way to go. Therefore, Microsoft ensures that developers are “very focused” on improving the Xbox app on PC: “Feedback is good, we need to make more progress on the work we’re doing on the PC store. We’ve made progress over the past year, but there’s a lot more work for us to do,” explains Phil Spencer.

Followed by this, the head of Xbox recalls his intention to expand the accessibility options of games and make this entertainment available to everyone. When it comes to video games, Xbox has already said that it will keep up with the latest releases, but it is also willing to outperform itself with more surprises during the next fiscal year.