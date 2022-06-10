Xbox talks which Activision Blizzard games will be exclusive and details plans with Game Pass

Once the acquisition is complete, Microsoft will split between games with large communities and new projects.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard rocked the video game industry earlier this year. From the announcement of the operation, many wonder what will xbox do with gamesespecially in relation to a possible exclusivity for PC and consoles of the company.

As well, Matt Booty, leader of Xbox Game Studios, spoke to the press a few hours ago and, in statements collected by IGN, clarifies a little more the strategy they want to follow if the acquisition is completed. In conclusion, Booty states that games with large communities will remain cross-platform.

The last thing we want is to take something away from the playersMatt Booty“If we buy a game that has a huge community behind it on multiple platforms, the last thing we want to do is take something away from the players. If anything, I think our job is to continue to build and nurture that community, not rip it apart and take away something that it already has,” he explains.

Nevertheless, Tina Summerford, program director at Xbox, has not closed the door, much less to exclusivity. She claims that some games will be exclusive, presumably the new ones that are developed by teams at Activision Blizzard.

Some games will be exclusiveTina SummerfordIn the absence of more details about what his words may mean, the summary we draw as a conclusion is that games with a good player base outside of Xbox (such as Call of Duty) will continue to be cross-platform, while new IPs (and who knows if new installments of already established franchises) may have exclusivity in the future with the Xbox ecosystem.

There are no doubts with Game Pass

What they do have clear in Microsoft are the future plans with Xbox Game Pass. The service, available on PC and Xbox consoles, will feature many Activision Blizzard games in your catalog. “We want to bring as many Activision Blizzard titles as possible to Game Pass once they join us,” said Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President.

Precisely the outcome of the acquisition is still a mystery because, although the process is advancing rapidly, reviews are still left to do. In fact, doubts have grown on Wall Street about whether the operation can finally be completed, something that suggests to us the fact that the shares have fallen to a price lower than Microsoft’s offer.

