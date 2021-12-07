Xbox To Announce 4 New Games Coming To Game Pass For PC During The Game Awards 2021

They will be available from launch day, joining the already extensive list of titles on the way.

By Axel García / Updated 6 December 2021, 22:21

As we already know, The Game Awards 2021 will be full of surprises, and one of them has just been slightly revealed. Xbox Game Pass users on PC will be pampered, as during the event, they will be announced 4 titles more for this platform, which will be available from your release day.

All 4 games will be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch dayThis confirmation was courtesy of the official Xbox Game Pass account for PC on Twitter, which shared the image of a release received via email. “During The Game Awards, we will announce 4 additional games coming from day 1 to Game Pass for PC,” reads the statement.

To avoid spoilers, the image was modified in the section where the titles in question are shown, which will be added to the extensive list of games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC in the future, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem and Starfield.

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be a great option for gamers, because thanks to its game library that does not stop growing, people have at their disposal titles for all kinds of tastes. So much has been the success, that PlayStation is probably currently working on an alternative to this subscription service.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place next Thursday, December 9. In addition to the 4 Game Pass games that have just been confirmed, the event prepares a metaverse experience, along with announcements for next year and beyond.

