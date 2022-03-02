Xbox updates its application on PC and launches the possibility of installing games in different folders

Although it had already been introduced in the Xbox Insiders program, it is now being released publicly.

A few minutes ago, Xbox welcomed the month of March with the new selection of games that will land on Game Pass over the next few days. However, this is not the only novelty that those from Redmond have announced, since they have also shared a new update for their app de PC that presents a functionality highly requested by the community: the possibility of install the games in the folder that we want.

The new update also expands the possibilities to introduce mods in gamesXbox had already warned of this implementation a few months ago, and now takes advantage of the announcement of the new Game Pass games to explain the details of said movement. According to its statement, this functionality opens up the possibilities of file management on pc and allows us to install games in the files we want, as well as move and repair the titles if we see it necessary.

This not only contributes to a better organization of our systems, but also expands the possibilities for the mod creation. In this sense, the community will have an extra ease when it comes to implementing mods in their games, which has become a highly acclaimed experience for PC gamers. Finally, Xbox thanks all the Insider users who have collaborated in testing this functionality before officially introducing it in the Xbox app, since the company I’ve been trying it for a long time.

In this way, the Xbox application offers a better experience to all players accustomed to the field of computers thanks to programs such as Steam and the like. Taking this last brand, it seems that the founder of Valve, Gabe Newell, has been interested in everything that is offered with PC Game Passand that is why he does not rule out a merger that brings the service’s catalog to Steam.

