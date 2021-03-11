Xbox uses MCU “span” to announce Xbox Game Pass with Falcon

A new advertisement for Xbox Game Pass and Falcon and the Winter Soldier uses Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and the “span” of the MCU to sell viewers the Game Pass.

The ad shows Sam going to a store where there are only Xbox games and telling the store clerk that he has lost 5 years of life, including how his nephews have grown up. Sam says he has to catch up and asks the clerk for help.

But it is not just anyone, instead of a simple hairy geek, it is about Aaron from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which points to an Xbox Series S and X on display. A montage shows you how to discover new games with the service. The actor therefore repeats his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Twitter debate immediately flared up: Was it really Aaron from the Winter Soldier? Pierson (the actor) replied to the thread confirming it.

The official Xbox Twitter account has exclaimed that Aaron is definitely the employee of the month.

Aaron is definitely employee of the month — Xbox (@Xbox) March 9, 2021

In the Winter Soldier, Aaron was an employee at an Apple store. Now that Microsoft has only left four stores of its own standing, Sam can probably recruit Aaron with the Avengers.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on March 19 on Disney +. 4 character posters have been released, and producer Kevin Feige recently spoke about how the series will explore Falcon’s conversion into the new Captain America. Feige has also talked about news from She-Hulk, Moon Knight and others.

As for Game Pass, the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft has been announced, which means that there will be new games from the brand later this week. This follows the recent inclusion of Dirt 5 and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.