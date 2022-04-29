Xbox wants to continue making studio purchases, or so their job offers say

Microsoft is looking for a professional who identifies opportunities and values ​​upcoming acquisitions.

The practice of buying studios has become increasingly common in the video game industry, and Microsoft has emerged as the protagonist of large operations. First it was Bethesda, but earlier this year a deal was announced to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal that has yet to be completed.

However, it seems that Xbox will not cease its plans, since an offer published a few days ago, and which has been echoed by VGC, suggests that Microsoft intends to continue buying studios. Specifically, they are looking for a director of video game strategy and development, but there are more details in their description.

They are looking for a director who develops and evaluates acquisitionsIt says that the strategy team works closely with the gaming team to “identify and assess growth opportunities“. Included in the job is helping to address Microsoft Gaming’s business challenges, specifically citing Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, or Double Fine. The director will need to “identify and understand key industry dynamics” and “develop and evaluate acquisitions“, both video games and technology.

Without further details of Microsoft’s strategy, despite the fact that doubts have grown about whether Xbox will be able to close or not the purchase operation of Activision Blizzard, the company’s own shareholders have already approved the sale to Microsoft. This does not guarantee anything, since there are still several revisions ahead to be able to affirm categorically that the acquisition has been completed.

