Xbox will broadcast a special direct in September for the Tokyo Game Show 2022, with confirmed date and time

On September 15, Microsoft will offer news about games from Xbox Game Studios and partners.

After the celebration of Gamescom we are at the gates of the month of September, another month in which there will be no shortage of video game events. From September 15 to 18 The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will take place, which will have a physical and digital event and official broadcasts, as well as public assistance.

Since Xbox They have confirmed their presence in this year’s edition and, through a publication on Xbox Wire, they indicate that they will broadcast a special direct in which we can expect game news existing Xbox Game Studios and partners aimed largely at the Japanese public.

It will be broadcast on September 15 at 11:00The company intends to intensify its presence in the Japanese market and, although the identity of the titles or advertisements that we will be able to see is unknown, we do know the date and time. Aim well: it will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 11:00 in the Spanish peninsular schedule and can be followed through the official channel of the organization.

Below is the schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022 broadcastswith the different direct ones that the companies will carry out, although the schedule shown is that corresponding to Japan:

As you can see, other companies apart from Microsoft will carry out direct during the days of the Tokyo Game Show 2022. One of them will be Capcomwhich has already set a date and time for its broadcasts and has announced that it will show different video games throughout the celebration of the event, with four of them confirmed.

