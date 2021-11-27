Xbox will continue to improve the quality of video captures: “it is definitely a priority”

The company believes there is still work to be done in this field, so they will focus on it by 2022.

Video games allow us to abstract from everyday problems and live incredible adventures, but this does not mean that we do not want share our experiences with the rest of the community. Companies have realized this, and to make this task easier for gamers, they have been incorporating buttons to screenshot and sharing with which to communicate our feats to other users. And Xbox, after updating its Xbox Series with stability and accessibility improvements, wants to explore this area even further.

It is definitely a priority for us.Jason RonaldThis is the idea that Jason Ronald, director of project management at Xbox, has launched on the Iron Lords podcast, as he believes that the team has a lot of work ahead in this field: “I will definitely say that Game DVR (the experience of capturing and sharing pictures and moments) is an area where I would like to make more progress this year we have been able to do them “, to which Ronald adds that” it is definitely a priority for us”.

Captures in video games is not an undiscovered field by Xbox, as Ronald assures that “we have made some changes and added some improvements in the reliability and quality of the captures, but we know that we have work to do here. “To be more aware of all the news that Xbox Series will incorporate throughout its useful life, the director of project management recommends to the community join the Insiders program, although the topic ends by repeating that it will be a priority for 2022.

The aforementioned podcast has given many clues on the path that Xbox will take in some areas, as this is where it has been revealed that the company is looking for an alternative for its FPS Boost technology and intends to add a trophy similar to the Platinum of PlayStation. In addition, Xbox is not only looking ahead, as it recently had the opportunity to relive its past with an interactive virtual museum of the history of the company, which can be visited from free way.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube