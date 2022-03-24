Xbox will receive improvements from AMD to boost the graphics and performance of its games

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will be available on Microsoft consoles in the not too distant future.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 24, 2022, 10:07 72 comments

Technology has always been characterized as one of the fastest growing and innovating sectors, and in the world of video games it is even more powerful. That is why we are not surprised that AMD presented a few days ago its FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, a technology that, beyond being applied on PC, will end up reaching Xbox consoles as already announced for its old version.

As they collect in The Verge, AMD has confirmed that this technology will end up reaching Microsoft machines, specifically the new generation. Developers will be able to start tinkering with it this year, but no date yet for us to see it implemented on Xbox Series.

It will help improve the look of gamesThis new version is a competitor to NVIDIA’s DLSS, but more adaptable to other GPUs and with fewer steps required to implement it in games. FSR 2.0 improves image quality using past framesbuilding on immediately preceding scenes to create a quality panorama without constantly resorting to high load levels.

This technology proposes to increase the FPS rate without losing graphic quality, and in addition to Xbox in the future, it will be available in the second quarter of 2022 on PC. It will be compatible with a large number of graphics cards beyond AMD, so if we have a PC it will not be necessary for our system to be made up of a base of components from the company.

It should be noted that AMD and Microsoft have a close relationship in the world of video game hardware, since the chips for the latter’s consoles are developed by the former. Unfortunately, the component shortage It is directly affecting the manufacture of these chips and, therefore, that of Xbox consoles, in a situation that seems to last until 2023.

