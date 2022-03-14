Xbox’s new Perfect Dark loses its director, who leaves after four years of work

Dan Neuburger’s LinkedIn profile reveals his departure from The Initiative, although the reasons are unknown.

March 14, 2022

During The Game Awards 2020, Xbox surprised us all with the unexpected announcement of a new Perfect Dark, which will return in the coming years with the help of The Initiativeone of the most important studios under the Microsoft umbrella created from the union of important industry veterans.

Since that day in December we have not seen much more of Perfect Dark and, although news has been coming out about some details of its development, the latest is not very pleasant to comment on. It turns out that if we look at his LinkedIn profile, we can see that Dan Neuburger has abandoned the development study and therefore the project.

This is a significant loss since it is the game master, at least until February 2022, at which time you specify your departure in the experience section of your resume. At this moment it is looking for a job actively in the positions of game director, creative director and design director.

He worked twelve years at Crystal DynamicsNeuburger has worked at The Initiative for a total of three years and eight months, having previously spent more than twelve years at Crystal Dynamicsthe studio responsible for Tomb Raider that curiously has joined the development of Perfect Dark to continue moving the project forward together with The Initiative.

At the moment the reasons for Dan Neuburger’s departure from the studio are unknown, but we understand that it will mean changes in what is one of the most anticipated games by the Xbox community for Xbox Series and PC. Waiting to know more details about Perfect Dark, in 3DJuegos we will tell you at the time which important names form The Initiative, initially considered as the dream team of Microsoft’s internal studies.

