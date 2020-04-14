XCOM: Chimera Squad Introduced, Out Later This Month



2K has launched a brand new XCOM recreation. Titled XCOM: Chimera Squad, this brand-new standalone identify is about 5 years after the events of XCOM 2.

XCOM: Chimera Squad choices an all-new story set inside the XCOM universe. Even though it’s set 5 years after the events of XCOM 2, Firaxis says Chimera Squad is “neither a sequel nor progress.”

Proper right here’s a synopsis of the plot according to a press unencumber despatched by 2K.

“Set 5 years after the events of XCOM 2, individuals, hybrids and aliens in the intervening time are working together to forge a civilization of cooperation and co-existence. Then once more, not all of Earth’s inhabitants beef up the interspecies alliance. City 31, a kind of peace in a post-invasion worldwide, is adversarial by mysterious groups whose agendas threaten to shatter this refined interspecies alliance. Chimera Squad, an elite drive of human, hybrid, and alien brokers, ought to work together to smash the underground threats using the city towards chaos.”

One of many essential new choices in Chimera Squad include distinctive Alien and Human brokers with distinct personalities and abilities, along with species-specific assaults. There’s moreover a model new Breach Mode that gives a model new battle part fascinated with coordinating assaults all through different entry points.

XCOM: Chimera Squad will seemingly be launched digitally on PC by way of Steam on April 24. For a restricted time, the introductory price for Chimera Squad will seemingly be set at $9.99 forward of it’ll enhance to $19.99 on May 1.

Check out IGN’s analysis of XCOM 2 and the expansion, Warfare of the Chosen, proper right here for further safety on the popular turn-based strategies recreation.

