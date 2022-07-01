Xenoblade Chronicles 3 details the Heroes and confirms the abilities of two highly useful characters

Just a few days ago, Nintendo shared more information through a Direct dedicated to delivery.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans have had the opportunity to find out more about this game through a special Nintendo Direct. Here, the iconic editor let us know plot details y unpublished charactersas well as the existence of an Expansion Pass confirming a DLC for end of 2023. However, Nintendo still has many things to tell us, and that is why it has now shared information related to the role of the heroes.

We will unlock Heroes as we complete special missionsAs collected in Perfectly Nintendo, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will give us the opportunity to expand our team with a Hero additional. To get this member, we must complete missions that strengthen our relationship with these characters, which will give us the opportunity to incorporate them into battle and take advantage of your unique abilities.

Not all the Heroes available in the game have been revealed yet, but we already know of two characters that will make fighting considerably easier. On the one hand, Monolith Soft took advantage of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the title to present Fionawhich is described as “a special healer which can provide random bonuses to its allies. His class is Hoshi Kishi [Luchadora de estrellas] and his Arts allow you to empower the entire party with powerful buffs. She hails from Agnus, and waves a long, flag-like leaf to boost the morale of her allies.”

Beyond this, Nintendo’s latest update lets us take a first look at a girl as enigmatic as strong: “Don’t be fooled by her short stature: she certainly knows how to fight. Watch out for her fists! This mysterious woman is described as a brave person who is not afraid of big enemies, and doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘lose ‘ She is always accompanied by a couple of guards who call her ‘Miss.'”

We have to wait until July 29 to enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but if you want to arrive prepared for the event, remember that Nintendo has already revealed the size of its digital version. In terms of sensations, we are already convinced that Monolith Soft prepares a great gameand that is why we have compiled 7 details that make us expect the best of this JRPG.

