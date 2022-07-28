Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the “culmination” of the entire saga, but its authors do not consider it finished

Tetsuya Takahashi, creative director at Monolith Soft, considers that the delivery is “a summary to take the next step”.

Monolith Soft is close to scoring a point with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as specialized critics have placed it as the best rated Nintendo Switch game of the year. Apparently the development team he has unified all his ideas in an experience that shows us the eternal rivalry between two kingdoms, so they do not hesitate to refer to it as the culmination of the entire saga.

It’s like the culmination of the trilogyTetsuya Takahashiso it says Tetsuya Takahashicreative director at Monolith Soft, in the latest volume of ‘Ask the Developer’, a format in which Nintendo chats with some of the people behind the latest games: “This title is the third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles series after Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and it’s like the culmination of the trilogy.

Along with this, Takahashi recalls the premise of all the games in the franchise, which is to create a relationship between very unrelated things, and goes on to explain what we will find in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: “I used the word ‘culmination’ before, but this title unites all the themes that we have been developing over the last 15 years since 2007, when development began on the Xenoblade Chronicles series, as well as the gameplay systems that we’ve been developing throughout the series.”

Does this mean that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will mark an end point in the franchise? Monolith Soft’s creative director calms the community by denying this possibility: “I guess you can say it’s like a summary to take the next step towards the future“.

In this way, we may have more games of Xenoblade Chronicles in the future. Focusing on the third installment, you can read in our analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 why we consider it to be a must have JRPG for all lovers of the genre, although you should also know that Monolith Soft has already confirmed additional content such as an Expansion Pass with DLC.

