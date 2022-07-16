Xenoblade Chronicles 3 leaves clues about a mysterious new hero of its expansion pass

The Monolith Soft game has its release date set on Nintendo Switch for July 29.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the big releases this July, although the title developed by Monolith Soft will have more content after its premiere on Nintendo Switch. In the special Direct held in June we already saw a small preview of what will be his expansion passbut this week we have known a few more details.

In the official account Twitter from Nintendo America have shared a first look at what the first packs included in it will bring. The first volume will arrive on launch day and it will include useful elements for our adventure in Aionios, such as objects, accessories and clothes for the protagonists:

However, the most interesting comes in the second volume of content. We already knew about him that he will incorporate new battle challenges and a new herobut with the image that we leave you below they let us see a clue of what we can expect, with the silhouette of this mysterious character that we still do not know:

This second volume of the expansion pass will be released on December 31, 2022, just to start the new year, although there are two other more marked dates on the calendar for parts 3 and 4, which would arrive on April 30, 2023 and December 2023 respectively. All at a price of 29,99 euros.

To check everything that the game will bring at the beginning, we will have to wait very little, since Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has its release date set for the next July 29, when it will be published exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At 3DJuegos we have already been able to test it for a few hours, so we invite you to read our impressions of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to better understand what you can expect from it.

