Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have two protagonists: the first details of both characters are revealed

By Axel García / Updated February 15, 2022, 08:46 63 comments

Just a few days ago, Nintendo surprised us with the long-awaited announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and, in its trailer, we saw a couple of characters that were aiming to be the protagonists of this new adventure. Well, Nintendo has not only confirmed this theory, but has also revealed the first details of both, which advance us aspects about them and about the world that we will explore on this occasion.

The protagonists of the game are called Noah and MioThe first is Noah, whom we see right at the beginning of the announcement trailer. He is a soldier hailing from Keves, and is known as a ‘off-seer’, a term used for people who mourn those who lost their lives in battle. If you played Final Fantasy X, this description sounds very similar to what Yuna did in ‘The Sending’ ceremony, where she carried the souls of the fallen into the ‘Farplane’.

The other protagonist Mystands out for its great speed in battle, being able to evade a wide variety of attacks while responding with his chakrams. She comes from Agnus and, like Noah, Mio is an ‘off-seer’, which explains why they both play the flute in a scene seen in the trailer.

This is not the first dose of information revealed about the game since its announcement, as the study in charge, Monolith Softconfirmed that this installment is focused on making it enjoyable for all types of players, both those who played the previous installments and those who will experience a Xenoblade Chronicles for the first time.

Outside of that detail, however, the game remains a mystery, but we do know that it will be coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch next month. September. There are still several months left for its arrival, but Nintendo will probably reveal more information about the world of this third installment, in addition to the rest of the list who will participate along with Noah and Mio.

