Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will include all voice acting on the cartridge, and will require no additional downloads.

Nintendo has confirmed that the cartridge of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will include the English and Japanese voicesso it will not be required no additional download. She has let it be known the official Nintendo UK Twitter account stating that the option to change language will be inserted in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 menu itself.

According to Nintendolife, a feature that users will appreciate will also be implemented. It’s about the lip sync for both languagesboth English and Japanese. It was already possible to see in the recent Nintendo Direct how this feature was with Mio and Sena. They were different for each language.

As to the digital version, surely the inclusion of these two languages ​​has contributed to the weight of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being 15 GB. It’s about the largest delivery to date in terms of size, and surely it is in content as well. In the last Direct focused on the title, an Expansion Pass was announced with DLC and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be out on July 29. There are almost 3 weeks left for users to enjoy this installment. At the moment, from 3DGames What we can tell you is that we have played 10 hours and, of course, it looks like the JRPG that we long for.

