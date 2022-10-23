Xi Jinping has no interest in planning his succession in China

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, and his predecessor, Hu Jintao

The emperor Qin Shi Huang is famous for unifying Chinastart your Big Wall and build a great mausoleum, guarded by an army of terracotta warriors. Less known is what happened after his death in 210 BC. C. during a tour of eastern China. According to the historian Sima Qian, the aides hid the death until the imperial entourage arrived in the capital, to prevent his eldest son and heir from taking power. They sent food to the royal carriage and conducted business from there as before. Fish carts were placed nearby to mask the stench of the carcass. The ruse paid off at first. The eldest son committed suicide and the youngest, backed by the scheming aides, took the throne. But he proved to be weak. Within four years he was dead and the Qin dynasty collapsed.

The history of Imperial China is littered with succession sagas tainted by bloodshed and trickery. The Communist China it was not much better during its first six decades. When Hu Jintao handed over power to Xi Jinping in 2012 after ten years in the role, it was the first full and orderly leadership transition since the 1949 revolution. A decade later, however, Xi will be given a third five-year term. —Breaking the rules that Mr. Hu helped establish—after he finishes the Communist Party Congress on October 22. And with the end of the Xi era in sight, China is once again facing issues that have plagued its history. How does an almighty leader retire? And what happens if one dies suddenly or becomes incapacitated?

It is admitted that China’s succession rules were weak and mostly unwritten. Deng Xiaopingwho seized power in 1978, introduced them to guard against the despotism of the era of Mao and gerontocracy to the style soviet. That did not prevent him from exercising enormous power almost until his death in 1997, at the age of 92. his successor, Jiang Zemin, also dabbled in politics long after he retired. Some see 2012 as an anomaly. However, the partial institutionalization of succession, combined with collective leadership, provided enough stability to sustain an extraordinary economic expansion. With the return to one-man rule, some scholars now foresee succession problems common to other modern autocracies, as well as China’s own emperors.

Among these scholars is Erica Frantz from Michigan State University, who compiled and analyzed data on 301 authoritarian regimes from 1946 to 2020. She and her colleagues conclude that as autocrats concentrate power in their own hands, they tend to extend their own rule, often viewing themselves as indispensable and fearing elite recriminations. if they withdraw. But that often comes at the expense of the regime they represent. “These decisions that Xi Jinping is making are positive for him in the short term, but in terms of a longer time horizon, they are raising the risk that the regime will experience instability and perhaps earlier collapse,” says Ms. Franz.

One way for authoritarian regimes to improve their resilience is to set rigid term limits. The best example is Institutional Revolutionary Party of Mexico, which placed a one-term limit on the presidency while he was in power from 1929 to 2000. That’s rare, though. Another way is to designate a successor, clearly and in advance. But autocrats who aren’t monarchs often avoid that, even when they’re old or sick. Some fear that the elite will reject their choice, as when Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe tried to hand over power to his wife in 2017. Others worry that the anointed heir will try to seize power prematurely, as Mao’s deputy was accused, Lin Biao, to do in 2017. 1971.

Another concern of autocrats is that the designation of a successor implies an intention to resign imminently, limiting their options and undermining their authority. That is a more likely reason for Xi, who did not elevate a potential heir to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the highest leadership body, at the previous congress, as required by previous regulations. Two or more next-generation Chinese leaders could be on the new Standing Committee to be unveiled on October 23. But neither is considered a successor and Xi, now 69, is widely thought to be planning another ten years in power, if not more.

While that can foster stability by clearly signaling Xi’s intent, it also increases the risk that he will die or become seriously ill while in office. Obviously, democracies can also face such problems: the current president of the United States is 79 years old. However, unlike USAChina does not have a clear line of succession or procedures to fill unplanned leadership vacancies. The sudden death or incapacitation of an autocrat rarely leads to regime collapse in the short term. The elite usually rally around a replacement to protect their own interests. But it can cause infighting. A bitter power struggle erupted in China even before Mao’s death in 1976. Ill health, often hidden from the public eye, can also cause the kind of paralysis that plagued the Kremlin under their hospitalized leaders Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko.

Xi seems to be doing pretty well. But as a heavy-set ex-smoker who was a local civil servant in a period when regular banquets and heavy drinking were de rigueur, he would be lucky to have avoided some associated ailments. And there have been occasional rumors of health problems, especially after he appeared to walk with a slight limp on a visit to Europa in 2019. The speech he gave at the congress on October 16 was about 90 minutes shorter than his three and a half years. -half-hour marathon in 2017. Among the retired leaders on stage (many of whom now forgo the black hair dye they used in office), a white-haired Mr. Hu (79) looked noticeably more frail than in previous appearances, a reminder of how mortality could catch up with Mr Xi over the next decade.

If Xi’s health holds up, there is still time for him to identify one or more potential successors, possibly at the next congress in 2027 or the next. But whoever replaces him will inevitably have a hard time matching his authority, especially if he is nominated relatively late. That’s one of the reasons why Nicholas Madurothe dictator of Venezuela, has had trouble filling the shoes of Hugo Chavez, who named him successor just three months before he died in 2013. China’s next leader will face an elite dominated by Xi loyalists and highly invested in the status quo, with no clear rules on how long to stay in power. “There will be fragmentation of power and struggle after the Xi government,” he predicts Yang Zhang from American University in Washington. “Without ground rules, succession means struggle. It’s just about when and who will be involved.”

Research on the emperors of China reaches similar conclusions. Yuhua Wang from Harvard University has collected data on 282 emperors in 49 dynasties. He found that dynasties lasted an average of 70 years and that the most common cause of collapse was elite rebellion. About half of all emperors died naturally. But identifying a successor made an emperor 64% less likely to be deposed. And their chances of dying a natural death and preserving his dynasty increased even more if they named an heir within five years of taking power, similar to the succession rules Xi is dismantling.

Xi may not have processed the data in the same way. But he shows an avid interest in China’s imperial past, frequently citing historical texts. Mao, whom Xi emulates in many ways, was also a fan of China’s ancient history. He often referred to “Zizhi Tongjian”, a chronicle published in 1084 recounting the lessons learned from previous Chinese emperors. That didn’t help him design a smooth succession. Of his heirs, one died in prison, another died in a plane crash after a failed coup attempt, and the last was overthrown after just two years in power. Perhaps Mr. Xi will fare better. But the more he clings to power, the story suggests, the more difficult it becomes.

