Xi Jinping ordered the expulsion of former President Hu Jintao from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao (2003-2013) was escorted out of the People’s Palace where the closing of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in what appeared to be a purge with public ridicule of the veteran leader.

Shortly after the press entered the great hall and with the cameras already capturing what was happening, some beadles approached Hu, who was sitting to the left of the CCP leader, Xi Jinping, and ordered him to get up and leave the premises, to which the former president seemed to verbally resist.

Hu finally left the room, although before he exchanged a few brief words with Xi, who during the incident remained with his eyes forward oblivious to what was happening behind him.

The unusual scene, which lasted about a minute when the journalists entered the plenary hall of the Great Hall of the People, supposes -in the absence of details or official confirmation- the possible political purge of the faction of the former head of the Chinese regime, predecessor of Xi in office.

Chinese regime chief Xi Jinping and his predecessor Hu Jintao attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

It also makes it possible to foresee that none of his closest friends, such as the current prime minister, Li Keqiango Wang Yangdeputy minister and who sounded to replace him, will continue at the top of the formation.

As he left the room and passed behind the first row where the top leadership was sitting, Hu touched Li on the shoulder, in a gesture that some interpreted as solidarity for the loss of influence of the current prime minister in the training.

So it doesn’t seem like Hu Chunghua, Nicknamed “Little Hu,” is likely to enter the formation’s all-powerful Standing Committee, in which all members will be close allies of Xi.

El ex mandatario chino, Hu Jintao

However, some observers and Internet users have not interpreted what happened as a purge, but as a possible physical discomfort of Hu Jintao that would have caused his withdrawal from the room.

If it is confirmed that what has happened has been a purge, the head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, would ensure his absolute control over the PCCh for at least the next five years.

Already in his opening speech, Xi was highly critical of the ten-year term of his predecessor, who ruled China from 2003 to 2013.

“A decade ago there was progress but also a series of problems that demanded urgent action. There was within the party a lack of clear understanding, a lack of effective measures, and a tendency toward weakness. Bureaucracy, hedonism, and extravagance persisted in many places and departments. Privileges were an issue and some shocking cases of corruption were found,” he said.

Hu Jintao being expelled from the Communist Party Congress

He also argued that “growth was not balanced or sustainable or coordinated” and that some people “didn’t even have faith in the socialist system.”

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping during the closing of the Chinese Communist Party Congress, with the empty chair to his left after the expulsion of former president Hu Jintao

What happened to Hu, 79, has overshadowed today’s election of the new Central Committeefrom which the Politburo and the new Standing Committee of the PCCh will emerge, the highest echelon of Chinese power, whose composition will be known tomorrow after innumerable pools that try to guess who will accompany Xi at the top during the next five years.

Hu, his face drawn, was escorted out of the plenary hall of the Great Hall of the People seconds after the press entered the chamber.

Hu Jintaole says something to Xi Jinpinh as he is expelled from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

The cameras had free rein to capture how a beadle approached him to force him out of the hemicycle before the stunned faces of Li Zhangshu y Wang Huningthe current numbers three and five of the Party.

Although Hu resisted while they pulled him, as can be seen on his jacket, he ends up leaving after questioning Xi, who kept looking straight ahead oblivious to what was happening a few centimeters from his back.

A televised purge without accusations involved would be something unusual in the CCP current, but other experts are convinced that the event has staged the direct lamination of this faction, which experts have defined as more liberal, pragmatic and market-oriented.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Standing Committee Members Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Wang Huning

In addition, it is already known that the new Central Committee, the group of 205 members (plus alternates) that heads the regime, does not include those closest to Hu, such as the current prime minister, Li Keqiang, or Wang Yang, deputy prime minister. , who will retire from political life at the age of 67.

Hu has even been purged from Chinese social media, and the most recent post in which the former president’s name can be found dates from October 18, in which an account quotes the politician’s words on economic development.

Hu Jintao is forced out of his chair to be removed from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

In any case, the 69-year-old Xi will secure his absolute control over the CCP for at least the next five years.

Another sign of accumulated power is the inclusion in the PCCh statutes of an amendment that updates and expands the political theory of the Chinese president, urging the militancy to “deeply understand” the “decisive” meaning of its position as the “core of the Party.” and to “apply it in all aspects”.

Hu Jintao being escorted outside the People’s Palace in Beijing

The expectation now revolves around who will accompany the president during the next five years, and if any potential dolphin will appear in the new dome.

The new members of the almighty Standing Committee (7 or 9 people) will be presented to society tomorrow, Sunday, in another side event after a week of meetings behind closed doors in an armored Beijing and under strong restrictions for journalists due to the draconian measures against the covid

It is known that the so far numbers 2, 3, 4 and 7 of the CCP, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang y Han Zhengare no longer in the newly appointed Central Committee, so there will be at least four new faces at the top of power.

The head of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, does appear in the Central Committee, who could replace Yang Jiechi at the head of the Office of the PCCh Foreign Commission.

On the sidelines, the delegates also elected today a new Central Commission for Inspection and Discipline, which in the past five years investigated 4.65 million cases of corruption.

(With information from EFE)

