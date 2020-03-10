Xi Jinping visits Wuhan for first time since coronavirus outbreak began

Chief’s arrival on the centre of the epidemic indicators that Beijing believes the tide has turned in its battle in opposition to Covid-19

Chinese language language chief Xi Jinping has visited Wuhan for the first time as a result of the coronavirus outbreak began, an indication the Chinese language language administration believes its battle in opposition to the epidemic has been largely obtained.

In keeping with the respected state info firm Xinhua, Xi landed in Wuhan on Tuesday and would discuss with frontline scientific staff, military infantrymen, group personnel, grassroots and native party officers, along with victims and residents. Xinhua acknowledged he might be “visiting and expressing his regards”.

