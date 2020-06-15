Xilam’s ‘Lucy Misplaced’ Taps Bafta-Winning Writer Helen Blakeman – Variety

Driving to develop animated options and sequence that attain out to extra refined international households and 18-34 younger adults after the milestone success of the Academy Award-nominated “I Misplaced My Physique,” Marc du Pontavice’s French animation studio Xilam Animation has tapped ‘Dustbin Child’ and ‘’Hetty Feather’ screenwriter Helen Blakeman to write down “Lucy Misplaced.”

Within the run-up to this 12 months’s on-line Annecy Pageant and MIFA market, Du Pontavice additionally teased additional “The Wolf,” the following function movie at Xilam, to be directed by Julien Bisaro, nominated for an Annie for his storyboard artist work on “I Misplaced My Physique,” whose half hour “Shooom’s Odyssey” is certainly one of Annecy’s buzziest titles in its TV Movie part.

A BAFTA and Worldwide Emmy Award winner for her TV screenplay adaptation of ‘Dustbin Child’ for BBC/Kindle Leisure, starring Juliet Stevenson, David Haig and Dakota Blue Richards, Blakeman can be the creator, lead author and affiliate producer of the BAFTA-nominated CBBC Victorian foundling drama sequence “Hetty Feather,” now in its sixth and closing sequence. She additionally serves as chair of the BAFTA Youngsters’s Committee.

Blakeman will carry her sense of narrative construction and edge to Xilam’s eight half-hour miniseries “Lucy Misplaced.” Jean-Christophe Dessaint (“The Day of the Crow”) is connected to direct the CGI present with a closing 2D rendering. An animated drama interval piece, it’s primarily based on the bestselling thriller novel “Take heed to the Moon” from British youngsters’s laureate Michael Morpurgo, writer of “Warfare Horse.”

Set in 1915 within the Islands of Scilly off Cornwall as WWI rages, the novel kicks off when Alfie and his fisherman father rescue from an uninhabited island an injured woman who can utter only one phrase – “Lucy.” As she listens to music on a gramophone, glimmers of the woman she had as soon as been start to floor.

Impressed by true occasions, such because the sinking of the Lusitania, an occasion which helped carry the U.S. into WWI, Morpugo has commented, “Take heed to the Moon’s” adaptation “Lucy Misplaced” displays the sea-change wrought by the explosive entrance of world platforms into the financing and distribution of animated options and sequence.

“‘Lucy Misplaced’ returns to the ideas we repeated again and again when selling ‘I Misplaced My Physique,’” Du Ponatvice instructed Variety. Its story would “usually be handled in dwell motion however may be instructed by means of animation, which actually creates one thing that’s very totally different,” he added.

World streamers have broadened the scope of animation, opening up two new animation audiences for Europe, Pontavice argued: “Extra refined storytelling for international households”; younger grownup 18-34s.

At Xilam, “Lucy Misplaced” joins two YA titles: “The Wolf” and “Monkey Bizness.”

Tailored from a graphic novel by the writer of “Snowpiercer,” Jean Marc Rochette, “The Wolf” activates a vengeful shepherd chasing a wolf within the mountains, as a storm is gathering.

“Julien has a really distinctive expertise, an unimaginable artistry, to immerse the viewers in a extremely vibrant nature that pops off the display screen, mentioned Du Pontavice, citing not solely “Shooom’s Odyssey” however all of the extra Bisaro’s B & W 2014 brief “Bang Bang!” a thriller set largely throughout a forest hunt which frames a daughter’s rise up towards her patriarch father.

“The Wolf,” Du Pontavice predicts, will likely be “fairly dramatic, with nature as a 3rd character.”

Xilam can be creating what Du Pontavice describes as a ten half hour “trashy offbeat comedy sequence” adapting cult French graphic novel sequence “Monkey Enterprise,” written by the “good duo of writers,” El Diablo and Pozla, additionally co-directors on “Les Lascars.”

“A form of parody of ‘Planet of the Apes,’ the comedy sequence is ready in an anarchic post-apocalyptic metropolis often called Los Animales the place man has regressed and animals rule. Baboon Jack Mandrill and gorilla Hammerfist the gorilla, two bumbling under-achievers, navigate a corrupt and anarchic prison underworld.

Du Pontavice argues that platforms enable producers to focus on area of interest audiences globally, so entry larger budgets than in the event that they making an attempt to finance a sequence out of a single market area of interest.

“There aren’t any reserved territories for dwell motion. Any story may be instructed in animation,” he mentioned.