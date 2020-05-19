Xiumin, D.O., Lee Hong Ki, Kim Sejeong, And More Are Dutiful Soldiers In Posters For Army Musical

Army musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title) has dropped particular person posters of its forged members!

“Return: The Promise of the Day” is an unique military musical that offers with the subject of excavating the stays of the heroic troopers who sacrificed themselves to guard their nation through the Korean Warfare.

It was beforehand confirmed that numerous stars equivalent to members of EXO, FTISLAND, INFINITE, gugudan, and extra have joined the musical. On Might 18, the musical raised much more anticipation for its premiere by releasing particular person posters of its forged members.

EXO’s D.O. and Yoon Ji Sung have taken on the position of the Seung Ho prior to now.

Lee Jae Kyoon and Lee Chan Dong will play the younger model of Hae Il, a personality who’s revered by his associates.

Yang Ji Received, Lee Ji Hye, and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong will play Hae Il’s twin sister Hae Sung.

Kim Ki Soo will painting Jin Goo, a soldier who makes his associates smile along with his harmless coronary heart.

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki and EXO’s Xiumin will tackle the position of Seung Ho’s grandson Hyun Min within the current.

Kim Min Suk and INFINITE’s Sungyeol will play Hyun Min’s greatest pal Woo Joo within the current.

“Return: The Promise of the Day” is scheduled to run from June four to July 12 at Olympic Park’s Woori Artwork Corridor in Seoul. The musical will likely be following social distancing protocols and place empty seats between folks with a purpose to forestall the unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to make sure the viewers’s security.

