Xiumin, D.O., Yoon Ji Sung, Sungyeol, Kim Min Suk, And More Cast In Military Musical

Well-known celebrities have been forged for the rerun presentation of the navy musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title)!

“Return: The Promise of the Day” is an authentic military musical that offers with the subject of excavating the stays of the heroic troopers who sacrificed themselves to guard their nation through the Korean Conflict.

On Could 13, the musical confirmed that present-day battle veteran Seung Ho will likely be performed by Lee Jung Yul and Lee Gun Myung whereas Seung Ho from the previous will likely be performed by EXO’s D.O. and Yoon Ji Sung.

Hae Il, who’s revered by his associates for his broad breadth of data, will likely be performed by Lee Jae Kyoon and Lee Chan Dong. Hae Il’s twin sister Hae Sung will likely be performed by Yang Ji Gained, Lee Ji Hye, and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong. Jin Goo, who makes his associates smile along with his harmless coronary heart, will likely be performed by Kim Ki Soo.

Moreover, Seung Ho’s grandson Hyun Min will likely be performed by FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki and EXO’s Xiumin. Hyun Min’s buddy Woo Joo, who has a refreshing character, will likely be performed by Kim Min Suk and INFINITE’s Sungyeol.

The musical begins with battle veteran Seung Ho wandering across the mountains of the Dabu neighborhood in quest of the stays of his comrades who died in fight. Scenes of the current day Seung Ho, who returns to seek out his fellow troopers, in addition to the the younger Seung Ho who fought through the Korean Conflict, will alternate all through the musical. This yr, the musical may also honor the 70th anniversary of the Korean Conflict and the three.17 million troopers who fought within the battle for his or her service and sacrifice.

“Return: The Promise of the Day” is scheduled to run from June four to July 12 at Olympic Park’s Woori Artwork Corridor in Seoul. The musical will likely be following social distancing protocols and place empty seats between folks so as to stop the unfold of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to make sure the viewers’s security.

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews