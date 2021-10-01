Robert Dante Siboldi stopped being Xolos coach (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

On the night of this Wednesday, September 29, the team of Xolos from Tijuana announced the dismissal of its technical director Robert Dante Siboldi. Through an official statement shared on social networks, he informed all his fans that he was ending his working relationship with the Uruguayan coach.

“Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente informs that Professor Robert Dante Siboldi is no longer the technical director of our team”

In addition, the institution detailed that he will leave the club with everything and his coaching staff; on the other hand, he wished Siboldi success in his next projects. “We thank the professor and his technical staff for their work and commitment to our institution, wishing you the best of success in your future endeavors”.

Xolos announced the dismissal of Robert Dante Siboldi (Photo: Twitter / @ Xolos)

The announcement came a day after the team returned to add a loss to Necaxa, since last Tuesday he fell on the field of the hydrocalides with a marker 3 – 0, Besides the expulsion of Lucas Rodríguez at minute 93.

Siboldi left Xolos at the 18th position of the tournament with only 7 points out of 33 possible, which means they are at the bottom of the table with a low probability of coming back and reaching the championship playoff.

After 11 days he could only accumulate one victory against Santos on date 8 (with a score of 2 – 1), four draws and six defeats (including Necaxa), so he left the institution with a negative result.

Siboldi is the fourth coach dismissed at Grita México 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ Xolos)

The Uruguayan coach arrived in Tijuana in April 2021 to play the last dates of the Guardians 2021In his debut he achieved a 1 – 0 victory against Necaxa and for the last day he drew against Cruz Azul, in that season he failed to qualify for the playoffs as he finished in position 14 of the tournament.

It was expected that at the start of the Opening 2021 I had a better start and returned to the Xoloitzcuintles at the highest Mexican soccer circuit, but it was not like that. In total he directed 13 games with Dogs.

Robert Dante became the technical room ceased so far from Scream Mexico 2021, the first was about Hector Altamirano of the Querétaro club, then came the controversial dismissal of Victor Manuel Vucetich from Chivas, Guillermo Vazquez Necaxa was also dismissed and now it was Siboldi’s turn.

Xolos march in the last place of the table (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

The next engagement of the Xolos It will be against the current champion of the league, Blue Cross, which will be next Sunday, October 3. Although it did not announce who will assume the position provisionally, it is expected that the border complex will be commanded by the U-20 coaches, that is to say Idelfonso Mendoza and Fernando Arce.

It should be remembered that the announcement was made in the middle of the double day of the season, a fact that problematizes the Xoloitzcuintles, since the closing of the tournament is approaching and their only possibility is to leave the bottom of the table and close in the best way the championship.

Antonio Mohamed is the main candidate for Xolos (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



Although it is still unknown who will take his place, the first name that stands out from the fans is about Antonio The Turk Mohamed, since he previously directed the institution and made them champions at the Apertura 2012, a historic event for the club as it was its first title in the First Division.

Currently The Turk He is without a team, so it would be a great probability that he joins Xolos for a new stage in the team.

KEEP READING:

The reason why the “Turk” Mohamed rejected Chivas

The reasons why Monterrey and Tigres could share stadium

Brayan Angulo’s own goal that took Cruz Azul away from the championship