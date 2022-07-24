Xolos vs. America: when and where to see the visit of the “Eagles” to Tijuana in Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Day 4 of the Liga MX is already at stake and one of the matches of the day will be Xolos from Tijuana vs America clubone that arrives right in the middle of the American tour of the Eaglesin which it has been measured against great powers of European football.

First it was the Chelsea and then the Manchester Cityboth with defeats worthy of 2 goals against 1 and that left the group of Ferdinand Ortiz with a good rhythm for the fourth date of the Apertura 2022, where they accumulate a defeat, a draw and a victory.

On the other hand, Only They will seek to get out of their bad streak against the Azulcrema team at home, since they currently have one point out of a possible six and those led by Ricardo Valiño They are in penultimate place in the table.

Guillermo Ochoa was the protagonist in the América vs Manchester City match after an outburst against Jack Grealish (Photo: Thomas Shea/Reuters)

Where is the Xolos vs America of date 4?

The commitment will be played in Tijuana, Baja California. Specifically on the field of the Caliente Stadium, a property inaugurated in 2007, home of the Xolos and with capacity for 27 thousand spectators.

When is the Xolos vs America?

The commitment of date 4 will be this Saturday, July 23 at 8:00 p.m.in Mexico City time, schedule modified due to the transmission rights of the border complex.

Regarding the local time in Tijuana, the game will start at 6:00 p.m., since in the state of Baja California there are two hours less than in the capital of Mexico.

Where to see the Xolos vs America?

The broadcast of the match will be exclusively by Fox Sports Premiumadditional subscription to Fox Sports and present as streaming service on mobile devices and smart televisions, so it will not be possible to tune in on open or private television.

For a moment there was the possibility of seeing it for TV Azteca; however, the option was ruled out after the time change promoted by Fox Sports.

Because it is a streaming service, the only way to watch it online is through the app Fox Sportsor through Prime Videoboth with the package of Fox Sports Premium activated.

Xolos will seek to get out of his bad streak when he receives America on date 4 of the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@xolos)

Possible lineups for Xolos vs. America on Date 4 in Liga MX:

The two squads will seek to come out with the best eleven possible. Xolos to try to get out of the bottom of the table and America to get among the leaders of the contest.

The possible XI of Tijuana: Jonathan Orozco; Ishmael Govea, Victor Guzman, Nicholas Diaz, Jair Diaz; Federico Lertora, Jose John Vazquez; Joaquin Montecinos, Lucas Rodriguez, Alexis Canelo; Franco The Holy.

The possible XI of America: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araújo, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes; Richard Sanchez, Jonathan Dos Santos; Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Rodriguez; Federico Vinas.

Álvaro Fidalgo surprised with his performances in international friendlies and is shaping up to be the undisputed starter with América (Photo: Thomas Shea/Reuters)

After this commitment, the America he will return to his US tour for his final game. It will be measured at Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 26 at 9:30 p.m. and then he will play against León on July 31 for date six of the Apertura, so he will have a pending match.

Secondly, Only will play in the middle of the week against Atlas on date 5, specifically on Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.; while date six will be played on Saturday the 30th against Mazatlán at home.

