Xonia Benguría, Actress In Cuban Movie ‘Casta De Roble,’ Dies At 96

Xonia Benguría, a Cuban actress who used to be recognized for co-writing and starring within the 1954 film Casta de Roble, has died, a circle of relatives spokesman instructed The Hollywood Reporter. She used to be 96.

The author and actress died on July 31 in New York, the circle of relatives spokesman stated. Along with writing and starring in Casta de Roble (Caste of Oak), Benguría helped solid acclaimed Mexican actor David Silva within the movie. She labored along her husband Manolo Alonso, who additionally produced and directed the film, to jot down the script. Casta de Roble instructed the tale of a deficient, younger girl (Benguría) who has a son with a person from a rich circle of relatives. Her son is later taken clear of her.

In 2015, the UCLA Movie & Tv Archive partnered with Cinemateca de Cuba (the rustic’s nationwide movie archive) to revive motion pictures from 1932 to 1960 and integrated Casta de Roble within the preservation effort.

Benguría’s different movie credit come with the 1951 musical comedy Cuando las Mujeres Mandan (When Girls Rule) and the 1949 movie Escuela de Modelos (Modeling College).

Benguría is survived through her sons Victor Alberto, Geroge, and Paul, her son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Chenell, Doreen, Michael, Nicholas, Anne Marie, Andrew, and Griffin, and her great-granddaughter.

A memorial has been deliberate for Aug. 29 in Astoria, Queens.