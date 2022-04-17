Xonsh, a language that allows us to use Python in the shell and the shell in Python: the best of both worlds for programming scripts

Most command interpreters (‘shells’) allow the user to create and run their own ‘shell scripts’.‘, comparatively simple programs because of their syntax limitations, interpreted at run time. The old MS-DOS command line .bat files, the .ps del actual PowerShell de Windows, o Bash’s .sh (and other compatible shells) on Unix systems are examples of such programs.

But what if we could write scripts for our favorite shell complementing the use of commands with a more complex and powerful syntaxextracted directly from a high-level language? What if that language was Python?





Xonsh is defined as a “Unix-oriented, cross-platform, Python-powered shell language. [aunque] works on all major systems”. Being more technical, we can say that Xonsh is a superset of Python 3.6+; that is, a Python with extra elements… elements that you will recognize if you are used to using both Bash and iPython (Python’s interactive shell).

The best way to understand what Xonsh offers us is to analyze these four images that the project offers us on its official website:





Xonsh is the Shell

Xonsh is a normal shell (with its autocompletion, its syntax coloring…), which at any time can replace Bash, Zsh or similar. From it we can continue executing the typical Unix commands as if nothing had changed.

Xonsh’s Python

Any use you can make of Python’s interactive mode (which allows you to enter language expressions one by one, immediately displaying the result of your evaluation), you can also give it to Xonsh.

Xonsh is the shell in Python

Although Python is more powerful than Bash scripting, sometimes it is faster and easier to do certain things using the typical Bash commands and basic Unix utilities, which allows us to combine their power, as seen in the image.

Xonsh is Python in the Shell

But at other times, how easy and simple it will be to use Python’s own expressions when we are doing mostly shell programming, such as managing variables.

How to start using it?

The installation of Xonsh is very simplebeing able to solve it quickly from the package manager of our favorite Linux distribution, or from Brew (for OSX) or from PIP/Conda (Python package managers).

Once Xonsh is installed you can also install any of the ‘Xontribs’, extensions developed by third parties that complement the functionality of the shell. Or, it may be time to start checking out this helpful unofficial ‘cheat sheet’ or the full project usage tutorial, to know how to begin to squeeze the possibilities of this language.