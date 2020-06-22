xXx: 6 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About This Movie

Xander Cage says that he observed that the “waitress” was carrying heels, which he says is an enormous no-no for somebody in that occupation. Why’d he suppose to verify her sneakers. He additionally notices that one of many “robbers” was studying the Monetary Occasions on Sunday when the markets are closed. How does Xander know this? Does he mess with shares the identical approach he messes with senators’ automobiles? And the way does he know it is Sunday morning? For all Xander is aware of, he might have been knocked out for days earlier than being dropped off on the diner. And another factor, if the cook dinner is aware of the shotgun is filled with blanks, why does he seize his pistol when Xander fires off a shot on the wall?