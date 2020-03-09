xXx’s Xander Cage Vs. Fast And Furious’ Dominic Toretto: Which Vin Diesel Character Is The Bigger Badass?

To settle this struggle as soon as and for all, we will have to try the signature seems of Xander Cage and Dominic Toretto, or as I prefer to name it – the battle of the “xXx” tattoo vs the cross necklace. Cage’s tattoo is the very first thing we see of him within the first xXx film, however it would not actually maintain as a lot sentimental worth as Dom’s cross does within the Fast And The Livid franchise, and is featured fairly closely within the Fast And Livid 9 trailer. Due to that and the truth that the tattoo (and the pores and skin round) was torn off Cage’s head on this bizarre XXX: State Of The Union promo, the third and closing spherical goes to Dominic Toretto.