XYZ Films Takes Worldwide Rights to ‘Yakuza Princess’

XYZ Films has boarded motion thriller “Yakuza Princess,” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Japanese-American singer Masumi. The movie will probably be shopped to consumers on the European Movie Market (EFM) in early March.

XYZ will promote worldwide rights save Latin America for the English-language function, directed by Vicente Amorim, whose earlier movie, “Motorrad,” screened on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition in 2017. The movie is written by Amorim, Fernando Toste, Kimi Lee and Tubaldini Shelling.

Based mostly on the graphic novel “Samurai Shiro” by Danilo Beyruth and set within the expansive Japanese neighborhood of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the most important Japanese diaspora on this planet — “Yakuza Princess” activates orphan Akemi (Masumi), who turns 21 and finds out she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza (Japanese crime syndicate) empire. The opposite half, nevertheless, desires her lifeless, and her one hope is an amnesiac gaijin (foreigner, performed by Rhys Meyers) who awakes in hospital believing that an historical sword ties their two fates collectively.

Rhys Meyers most just lately starred within the sequence “Vikings” and movie “The Aspern Papers.” The actor has a slate of movies set for launch, together with “American Night time” alongside Emile Hirsch and “The Survivalist” with Jenna Leigh Inexperienced and John Malkovich. In the meantime, California-born Masumi’s music profession has seen her tour in Europe and Japan, open for Moby at NAMM, and launch single “Run Child Run.”

Tubaldini Shelling, Andre Skaf and Filmland Worldwide are producing with XYZ Films government producing. The finished movie will obtain a market premiere on the EFM, which runs just about this 12 months from March 1-5.

XYZ’s latest slate of gross sales titles contains Netflix unique “The Journey,” starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie; “Cus and Mike,” starring Anthony Hopkins; present launch “Vivarium,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots; and Sion Sono’s “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella, which premiered on the 2021 Sundance Movie Competition.

The producer and gross sales agent can also be in post-production on “Stowaway,” starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette and set to debut on Netflix later this 12 months, in addition to “Twin,” starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Beulah Koale.