Yaashika Aanand Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Information, Photographs

Yaashika Aanand is a well-liked actress who works predominantly within the Tamil movie business. She could also be a type, who made her appearances as a prime visitor in school occasions in every single place Tamil Nadu. She made her appearing debut within the Tamil crime mystery movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and her 2nd movie look following a short lived function in Kavalai Vendam (2016). She was a adolescence sensation after portraying the function of Kavya within the movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. Lately, Yaashika has met with a automobile twist of fate on Saturday night time (24 July 2021) on East Coast Highway (ECR) close to Mahabalipuram. She suffered a serious harm and her good friend Vallichetti Bhavani died at a place.

Yaashika Aanand was once born on 4 August 1999 in New Delhi, India. Her father’s identify is Chetan Anand and her mom was once Sonal Anand. She has two siblings named Rajat Anand and Srishti Anand. She moved to Chennai and finished her education at Sherwood Corridor Faculty. She holds some extent in B. Sc Visible communications from M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Girls, Nungambakkam, Chennai, India. She began her appearing profession on the age of 17. She is a social media influencer who has greater than 145k Instagram fans. She made her appearing debut within the Tamil movie business via Karthick Naren‘s Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and made a short lived function in her subsequent project Kavalai Vendam.

She got here to the limelight after portraying the function of Kavya within the grownup horror comedy movie Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu along Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Chandrika Ravi. Her 2018 releases come with Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu, Aayiram Kaal Mandapam, NOTA, and Extra. Yaashika has bagged the Absolute best Debut Actress award in 2017. Except for appearing, She promotes the manufacturers over social media platforms. Yaashika Aanand is a Black Belt holder in karate. Yaashika is keen on motorcycles and has a classy Royal Enfield in blue and a white Bullet.

Yaashika Aanand Biography

Identify Yaashika Aanand Actual Identify Yaashika Aanand Nickname Yammyy Occupation Indian movie actress Date of Start 4 August 1999 Age 19 Father Identify Chetan Anand Mom Identify Sonal Anand Peak But to be Up to date Weight 56 Kg Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty Sherwood Corridor Faculty, Chennai School M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Girls, Chennai Leisure pursuits Dancing and Listening Track Native land New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify But to be Up to date Present Town Chennai, India

Yaashika Aanand Films

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Kavalai Vendam

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu

Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu

Aayiram Kaal Mandapam

NOTA

Ivan Dhan Uthaman

Zombie

Rajabheema

Siruthai Siva

Kadamaiyai Sei

Tv Display

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2

Murattu Singles (2021)

