Yaashika Aanand Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Information, Pictures

Yaashika Aanand is a popular actress who works predominantly inside the Tamil film industry. She generally is a model, who made her appearances as a major customer in college events all through Tamil Nadu. She made her acting debut inside the Tamil crime mystery film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and her 2d film glance following a snappy place in Kavalai Vendam (2016). She grew to transform a early life sensation after portraying the placement of Kavya inside the film Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. Simply in recent years, Yaashika has met with a automobile twist of fate on Saturday evening time (24 July 2021) on East Coast Freeway (ECR) as regards to Mahabalipuram. She suffered a excessive hurt and her good friend Vallichetti Bhavani died at a place.

See moreover Yashika Anand Sizzling Image Gallery

Yaashika Aanand used to be born on 4 August 1999 in New Delhi, India. Her father’s identify is Chetan Anand and her mother used to be Sonal Anand. She has two siblings named Rajat Anand and Srishti Anand. She moved to Chennai and completed her schooling at Sherwood Hall School. She holds a degree in B. Sc Visual communications from M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Ladies, Nungambakkam, Chennai, India. She started her acting career at the age of 17. She is a social media influencer who has more than 145k Instagram fans. She made her acting debut inside the Tamil film industry by way of Karthick Naren‘s Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and made a fast place in her next endeavor Kavalai Vendam.

She were given right here to the limelight after portraying the placement of Kavya inside the adult horror comedy film Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu along Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Chandrika Ravi. Her 2018 releases include Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyathu, Aayiram Kaal Mandapam, NOTA, and Additional. Yaashika has bagged the Largest Debut Actress award in 2017. Excluding acting, She promotes the producers over social media platforms. Yaashika Aanand is a Black Belt holder in karate. Yaashika is interested in motorcycles and has a stylish Royal Enfield in blue and a white Bullet.

Yaashika Aanand Biography

Identify Yaashika Aanand Precise Identify Yaashika Aanand Nickname Yammyy Profession Indian film actress Date of Supply 4 August 1999 Age 19 Father Identify Chetan Anand Mother Identify Sonal Anand Most sensible However to be Up to the moment Weight 56 Kg Religion Hindu Instructional Qualification However to be Up to the moment School Sherwood Hall School, Chennai School M.O.P. Vaishnav School for Ladies, Chennai Leisure pursuits Dancing and Listening Tune Place of origin New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify However to be Up to the moment Provide City Chennai, India

