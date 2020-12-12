Yahya Abdul-Mateen Joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has come on board the Michael Bay thriller “Ambulance” reverse Jake Gyllenhaal, with capturing anticipated early subsequent month.

“Ambulance” was first introduced a month in the past with plot particulars underneath tight wraps. The script, written by Chris Fedak, relies on a 2005 Dutch thriller about two brothers on the run from the police. They go on to steal an ambulance with out realizing it already carries a feminine paramedic and a affected person in essential situation.

Eiza González has signed up for the function of the paramedic. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are producing, and Common is distributing.

Abdul-Mateen broke out because the villain Black Manta in the 2018 DC Comics superhero movie “Aquaman.” He additionally starred in HBO’s restricted sequence “Watchmen” and received an Emmy for finest supporting actor, and he portrays Black Panther Get together co-founder Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin’s true-life drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The actor can be starring in the horror movie “Candyman” and the fourth installment of “The Matrix,” each due subsequent 12 months.

Bay can be a producer on the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare. “Songbird” producers introduced on July 8 that that they had launched principal images in Los Angeles — the primary movie to shoot in the town because the begin of coronavirus-induced lockdown. STX launched “Songbird” on premium VOD on Friday. Bay just lately directed Netflix’s “6 Underground,” and his credit as producer or director embody “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor” and the “Transformers” franchise.

Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Academy award for “Brokeback Mountain” and his credit embody “Zodiac” (2007), “Supply Code” (2011), “Finish of Watch” (2012), “Nightcrawler” (2014), “Southpaw” (2015) and “Stronger” (2017). Abdul-Mateen is repped by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.