Yakuza 8 reappears with new images of development and news about its main stage

Although Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed to be working on the game, they haven’t shared many details yet.

The Yakuza franchise has managed to form a huge fan base, which has been enhanced with a Yakuza: Like a Dragon that, although it took risks with its proposal, delighted both the specialized critics and the community. That is why the players now have their sights set on a Yakuza 8 that, although it has not yet specified its official name, it has already left us with details about its development and history.

The events of Yakuza 8 will take place in a new cityNow, the new installment of the franchise returns to star in the news through a video published on the channel of Miku Asakura, popular Japanese martial artist, in which he confirms his participation in Yakuza 8 as an actor. The professional wrestler has not given many details of what they are up to from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, developers of the game, but he has left us with a couple of interesting facts.

In this sense, and as translated from Famitsu, it seems that the events of Yakuza 8 will happen in a new city of which we still do not know the name, although it is also important to note that the video collects the first images of the title in full development. Here we can see Ichiban Kasuga, protagonist of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, with his hair up.

If you want to know more about the contact between Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Mikuru Asakura, we encourage you to watch the video published by the martial artist, although we also recommend using subtitles to understand Japanese. In this way, we will continue to pay attention to the developer’s social networks to learn more about Yakuza 8, which so far has not presented anything very substantial.

Everything indicates that we will have to wait several months to see Ichiban in action again, although you can always read our analysis of Yakuza: Like a Dragon to understand the direction the franchise has taken with the latest installment. Furthermore, it should also be noted that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on more unannounced games, so we can look forward to it. various surprises by said company.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: ​​Yakuza 8, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Yakuza y Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.