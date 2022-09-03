Yakuza authors prepare a direct with date and time; Will we see a first Yakuza 8 trailer?

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has titled their broadcast ‘Sneak Peek Trailer Introduced by the Director!’

All Yakuza fans are awaiting the news presented by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developer behind this iconic franchise. After launching a more than successful Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the company has got down to work to work on a new delivery who has already advanced unpublished images and details about the current state of his story.

The retransmission will take place on September 8 at 1:00 p.m.The rest of the project remains a mystery. However, it is possible that the developer studio offers us a more complete picture of your game in a broadcast that already has a date and time. If you want to be aware of this direct, which will present the trailer of a title created by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, keep in mind that it will be possible to follow through YouTube the September 8th to 13:00Spanish peninsular time.

While the community is already dreaming of a first demo of the next Yakuza installment, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has not confirmed that the stream will focus exclusively on its famous franchise. Although the studio has titled its broadcast with the name of ‘Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV #12.5: Preview of the trailer presented by the director!‘, it is possible that this brief description has another game as the protagonist.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on multiple unannounced games beyond the next Yakuza title. Be that as it may, the community wants to meet again with Ichiban Kasuga, who has already been confirmed as the protagonist of the new installment after his appearance in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An experience that, as we tell you in our analysis, was a risky bet that he got his well deserved reward.

Más sobre: ​​Yakuza 8, Yakuza, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio y Directo.