Yakuza Authors Work on New Franchise and Offer New Yakuza 8 Details

The Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that they have a new IP in their hands, although they will continue to support their sagas.

After years as cult games in the West, the saga Yakuza finally enjoying the popularity it deserves in the world of video games. Its opening from Japan has been progressive and ambitious, and it continues on the right track despite the departure of its creator from SEGA. Now, new projects are underway, and those responsible have wanted to share more details about their plans.

In a talk with Famitsu collected by VGC, the director of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed, among other things, that the studio work on a new IP away from its main and world-known sagas. “We are also working on unannounced titles outside of Yakuza and Judgment,” he confessed. Masayoshi Yokoyama, director of the study.

Yakuza 8 will pick up the story of Like a Dragon years laterThis new franchise is still unknown, but that does not mean that they leave out their most popular brands. In fact, as already anticipated, they confirm the existence of a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which will take up the events of this installment and will take place a few years later.

In addition, they comment that will value continuing with Judgment in the future, although problems with the actor’s agency could prevent it. The latest title published by the study is Lost Judgment, which Alejandro Pascual told you about in 3DJuegos that it is about the delivery with the most courageous and committed story. If you want to know more, take a look at our analysis of Lost Judgment.

