Yakuza Creator Wants His Next Game To Be As Violent And Silly ‘Like A Tarantino Movie’

Toshihiro Nagoshi, founder of Nagoshi Studio, assures that it will not take long to unveil his project.

Toshihiro Nagoshi has made a name for himself in the video game industry thanks to his work on the franchise Yakuza, of which he is the creator. After leaving SEGA and founding his own developer, known as Nagoshi Studiothe creative has set to work to shape a game that not much is known about yet beyond being a non-mobile-centric experience.

Will definitely have violence as a gameplay elementToshihiro NagoshiAnd, with all this mystery surrounding his project, Nagoshi has decided to share some new brushstrokes: “Of course, I can’t reveal much about our game yet, but I can give a general idea: definitely will have violence as a gameplay elementbut I don’t want it to go in the direction of a thriller or even horror,” says the creative in a chat with the German media outlet 4Players (via VGC).

I want a human touch, a bit of silliness and a bit of seriousnessToshihiro Nagoshi“I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino movie — so you can have humor. Something that’s just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn’t suit my taste — I want a human touch, a bit of silliness and a bit of seriousnessthat’s what I feel like right now,” says Nagoshi.

Although the professional cannot talk much about his game yet, he assures us that we will soon know more about him: “Again, I have to be imprecise. But it is like this: if I have an idea and I want to carry it out — then it comes from me soon”, he expresses in the talk. “I’m not the type to hold onto something like that for long. So you probably won’t have to wait much longer… Or rather: I think I’ll make it public much sooner than other developers would“

Why did you leave SEGA?

Beyond talking about his game, Nagoshi has also given more information about his decision to leave the SEGA offices: “Especially during the last few years, I reached the top management level of SEGA” begins the creative. “And I said to the current owner, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be the CEO of SEGA here. I am a gamer and creator of video gamesI want to push my career in that direction.”

“Eventually, I got to the point where I saw better prospects for it if I founded my own company and didn’t stick with SEGA. And at the same time, SEGA can now develop someone as a future CEO,” Nagoshi continues. “So I think the interests of both sides, SEGA and mine, are better served. At the same time, this leads to a friendly relationship with SEGA, even after I’ve left there.”

As for the Yakuza saga, it should be remembered that the latest installment has been a real success among players. We are talking about Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a title that dared to break the mold of the Nagoshi franchise and, as we mentioned in our analysis, it looks like a risky gamble that has been rewarded.

